Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on Michigan sign-stealing implication: 'I did not participate'

It was revealed on Sunday that former Michigan head coach — and current Los Angeles Chargers coach — Jim Harbaugh, among others, could face Level 1 violations as a result of the NCAA's investigation into the Wolverines' program for illegal sign-stealing.

That said, Harbaugh vehemently denied his involvement in the matter on Monday.

"Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I have coached. No one is perfect. If you stumble, you apologize, and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations," Harbaugh said about the allegations, according to ESPN.

"So, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

In the thick of the 2023 college football season, it was revealed that Michigan had a sign-stealing scheme in place to gain impermissible access to opposing teams' on-field signals. Former analyst Connor Stalions, a central figure in the operation, left his position in the early portion of the fallout, with a handful of Michigan coaches later moving on from the program.

Having already served a three-game suspension to begin the season due to recruiting violations, Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten Conference for the final three games of the regular season. He later rejoined the team, which went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Harbaugh left Michigan for the Chargers shortly after the Wolverines won the national title. It's his second stint as an NFL head coach; Harbaugh was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14.

Michigan HC Sherrone Moore accused of off-campus scouting

Michigan promoted offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who served as acting coach in four games in 2023, to full-time head coach. Moore also faces potential punishment from the NCAA.

