Jeremiyah Love, No. 9 Notre Dame Overwhelm No. 23 Pitt on The Road, 37-15

Jeremiyah Love ran for 147 yards and a score, Malachi Fields hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and No. 9 Notre Dame (8-2) breezed past No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-3) on Saturday, 37-15.

The Fighting Irish have won eight straight games by an average of 26 points since their 0-2 start. They likely need to merely avoid upsets by Syracuse or Stanford to end the season to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Love gave his burgeoning Heisman Trophy campaign a boost by finishing with 167 yards of total offense, the highlight coming on a 56-yard sprint to the end zone in the first quarter that included a spin move at midfield that left Pitt's Kavir Bains-Marquez grasping at air.

Notre Dame's Tae Johnson picked off Panthers true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel on the next play from scrimmage and raced 48 yards to the end zone to give the Irish an early 14-point lead they never squandered.

CJ Carr threw for 212 yards with two interceptions and touchdown passes of 25 and 6 yards to Fields. The 6-foot-4 Fields made a leaping grab at the goal line to secure the first score late in the first half, then effectively put the game out of reach early in the second half by barreling into the end zone against an ineffective Pitt defense that was physically overmatched at times.

It was much the same on the other side of the ball, as Notre Dame kept Heintschel in check.

Pitt's rise to near the top of the ACC standings began when Heintschel supplanted Eli Holstein to start October. Heintschel's impressive start hit its first significant speed bump against an Irish defense that gave him little time or space to work.

Heintschel completed just 16 of 33 passes for 126 yards with an interception while getting sacked four times. He had a 2-point conversion attempt late in the third quarter returned 100-plus yards the other way by Irish safety Adon Shuler to put Notre Dame up 30-9 and end any remote chance of a comeback after a pick-6 by Pitt's Rasheem Biles had briefly given the Panthers a jolt.

Notre Dame hosts Syracuse next Saturday, while Pitt travels to Georgia Tech.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!