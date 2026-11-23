The Purdue Boilermakers visit the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Purdue is 3-8 and Indiana is 9-2 going into the regular-season finale. Purdue has lost five straight, most recently 42-10 to Wisconsin in Week 13. Indiana fell 27-24 in overtime at Washington in Week 13.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Charlie Becker caught six passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in the Week 13 overtime loss at Washington, his fifth 100-yard game of the season. He has 59 catches for 1,117 yards and 11 touchdowns, an 18.9-yard average.

Purdue allows 228.8 passing yards per game, 13.25 yards per completion and 8.36 yards per pass attempt. Becker scores on roughly one of every five catches, so a Boilermakers secondary that gives up long completions faces a receiver who finishes them in the end zone.

Twenty touchdown passes against two interceptions in 219 attempts sum up Josh Hoover's season, along with 1,981 yards at 9.0 yards per attempt in 10 games. He went 7 of 13 for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Week 13 loss at Washington.

Purdue gives up 32.8 points and 425.5 yards per game, both in the bottom 15 of the FBS. Hoover protecting the ball denies the Boilermakers the giveaways they would need to stay in range in Bloomington.

Week 13 was a 13-of-32, 133-yard day with an interception for Ryan Browne against Wisconsin. He has 2,551 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season with three 300-yard games, and he has been sacked 21 times.

Indiana has 36 sacks, an average of 3.27 per game that ranks fourth in the FBS, and allows 13.82 points per game, fifth nationally. The Hoosiers also hold opponents to 201.6 passing yards per game. Because Browne has already gone down often this season, a top-five pass rush puts the heaviest load on Purdue's protection.

At 16.3 yards per catch, Asaad Waseem has turned 50 receptions into 816 yards this season for Purdue. He had 93 receiving yards in the Week 12 loss on the road at Iowa.

Indiana has allowed only eight touchdown passes all season and 6.18 yards per pass attempt, and the Hoosiers have 11 interceptions. Big gains like Waseem's are what the Hoosiers have kept off the board, so each long catch he makes cuts against how that secondary has played all year.

Purdue vs. Indiana Odds

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