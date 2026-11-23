The Penn State Nittany Lions visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Penn State is 6-5 and Maryland is 4-7 going into the regular-season finale.

Penn State's three-game winning streak ended with a 25-24 home loss to Rutgers in Week 12.

Maryland fell 35-21 at No. 18 USC in Week 12.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Even in the one-point loss to Rutgers, Rocco Becht averaged 11.1 yards per attempt, going 14 of 21 for 233 yards and a touchdown. He has 2,396 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions this season at 8.1 yards per attempt.

Maryland allows 216.4 passing yards per game, in the bottom half of the FBS, and 7.26 yards per attempt. Becht's season rate beats what the Terrapins usually concede, so Penn State's passing game arrives in College Park with the edge.

Chase Sowell caught six passes for 123 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers in Week 12, his third 100-yard game of the season. He has 44 catches for 758 yards and five scores in 10 games, a 17.2-yard average, or 75.8 yards per game.

Maryland gives up 11.67 yards per completion and has allowed 19 touchdown passes this season. Sowell's catches travel more than five yards beyond that, a gap that gives Penn State its quickest way to points against the Terrapins.

Two interceptions at No. 18 USC in Week 12 came on a 24-of-38, 251-yard day for Malik Washington. He has completed 211 of 346 passes for 2,309 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, a 61.0% completion rate.

Penn State allows 151.5 passing yards per game, third in the FBS, and 5.39 yards per attempt. Washington throws a pick about once every 35 attempts, and a Nittany Lions secondary this stingy leaves him little room for that habit in College Park.

Penn State vs. Maryland Odds

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