How to Watch Indiana vs. Alabama: Rose Bowl Quarterfinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Jan. 1, 2026 10:36 a.m. ET

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal round will see the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (13-0) facing the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3) in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET in Pasadena, California. Indiana is favored in the matchup, by 7 points. The Hoosiers' game against the Crimson Tide will be available on ESPN.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Alabama

  • When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Indiana's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/30/2025vs. Old DominionW 27-14
9/6/2025vs. Kennesaw StateW 56-9
9/12/2025vs. Indiana StateW 73-0
9/20/2025vs. IllinoisW 63-10
9/27/2025at IowaW 20-15
10/11/2025at OregonW 30-20
10/18/2025vs. Michigan StateW 38-13
10/25/2025vs. UCLAW 56-6
11/1/2025at MarylandW 55-10
11/8/2025at Penn StateW 27-24
11/15/2025vs. WisconsinW 31-7
11/28/2025at PurdueW 56-3
12/6/2025vs. Ohio StateW 13-10
1/1/2026vs. Alabama-

Indiana 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Indiana has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking seventh-best in total offense (472.8 yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).
  • Indiana has the 43rd-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (251.6 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 18th-best with only 179.5 passing yards allowed per game.
  • The Hoosiers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 41.9 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 10.8 points allowed per game) this year.
  • The Hoosiers have been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking 10th-best in rushing offense (221.2 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (77.6 rushing yards allowed per game).
  • Indiana has been thriving on both sides of the ball in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking best in third-down percentage (55.5%) and fourth-best in third-down conversion rate allowed (28.1%).
  • The Hoosiers own the best turnover margin in college football at +17, forcing 25 turnovers (ninth in the FBS) while turning it over eight times (third in the FBS).

Indiana 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Fernando MendozaQB2,980 YDS (71.5%) / 33 TD / 6 INT
240 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 18.5 RUSH YPG
Omar Cooper Jr.WR59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 63.7 YPG
Roman HembyRB918 YDS / 6 TD / 70.6 YPG / 5.2 YPC
14 REC / 160 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG
Elijah SarrattWR50 REC / 663 YDS / 12 TD / 60.3 YPG
Rolijah HardyLB74 TKL / 11 TFL / 8 SACK
Isaiah JonesLB54 TKL / 11 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT
Aiden FisherLB62 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
Louis MooreDB61 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD

Alabama's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/30/2025at Florida StateL 31-17
9/6/2025vs. Louisiana-MonroeW 73-0
9/13/2025vs. WisconsinW 38-14
9/27/2025at GeorgiaW 24-21
10/4/2025vs. VanderbiltW 30-14
10/11/2025at MissouriW 27-24
10/18/2025vs. TennesseeW 37-20
10/25/2025at South CarolinaW 29-22
11/8/2025vs. LSUW 20-9
11/15/2025vs. OklahomaL 23-21
11/22/2025vs. Eastern IllinoisW 56-0
11/29/2025at AuburnW 27-20
12/6/2025vs. GeorgiaL 28-7
12/19/2025at OklahomaW 34-24
1/1/2026vs. Indiana-

Alabama 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Alabama has been thriving on defense, surrendering only 289.3 total yards per game (13th-best). On offense, it ranks 76th by accumulating 380.1 total yards per game.
  • Things have been positive for Alabama on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 270.2 passing yards per game (23rd-best) and allowing just 168.7 passing yards per game (ninth-best).
  • The Crimson Tide rank 33rd in the FBS with 31.4 points per game, but they've been led by their defense, which ranks 13th-best by allowing only 17.9 points per contest.
  • The Crimson Tide's running game has not been getting things done, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS with 109.9 rushing yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, surrendering 120.6 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked).
  • Alabama is generating a 42.5% third-down conversion percentage on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up a 35.3% third-down rate (39th-ranked) on defense.
  • The Crimson Tide own a top-25 turnover margin this season, ranking 18th-best at +8.

Alabama 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Ty SimpsonQB3,500 YDS (64.1%) / 28 TD / 5 INT
76 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 5.4 RUSH YPG
Germie BernardWR60 REC / 802 YDS / 7 TD / 61.7 YPG
Isaiah HortonWR40 REC / 495 YDS / 8 TD / 38.1 YPG
Daniel HillRB271 YDS / 6 TD / 24.6 YPG / 3.9 YPC
21 REC / 198 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.8 REC YPG
Yhonzae PierreLB40 TKL / 10 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Bray HubbardDB58 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 4 INT
Justin JeffersonLB67 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
Deontae LawsonLB62 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

