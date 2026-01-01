How to Watch Indiana vs. Alabama: Rose Bowl Quarterfinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
The College Football Playoff quarterfinal round will see the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (13-0) facing the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3) in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET in Pasadena, California. Indiana is favored in the matchup, by 7 points. The Hoosiers' game against the Crimson Tide will be available on ESPN.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Alabama
- When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
Indiana's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. Old Dominion
|W 27-14
|9/6/2025
|vs. Kennesaw State
|W 56-9
|9/12/2025
|vs. Indiana State
|W 73-0
|9/20/2025
|vs. Illinois
|W 63-10
|9/27/2025
|at Iowa
|W 20-15
|10/11/2025
|at Oregon
|W 30-20
|10/18/2025
|vs. Michigan State
|W 38-13
|10/25/2025
|vs. UCLA
|W 56-6
|11/1/2025
|at Maryland
|W 55-10
|11/8/2025
|at Penn State
|W 27-24
|11/15/2025
|vs. Wisconsin
|W 31-7
|11/28/2025
|at Purdue
|W 56-3
|12/6/2025
|vs. Ohio State
|W 13-10
|1/1/2026
|vs. Alabama
|-
Indiana 2025 Stats & Insights
- Indiana has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking seventh-best in total offense (472.8 yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).
- Indiana has the 43rd-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (251.6 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 18th-best with only 179.5 passing yards allowed per game.
- The Hoosiers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 41.9 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 10.8 points allowed per game) this year.
- The Hoosiers have been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking 10th-best in rushing offense (221.2 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (77.6 rushing yards allowed per game).
- Indiana has been thriving on both sides of the ball in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking best in third-down percentage (55.5%) and fourth-best in third-down conversion rate allowed (28.1%).
- The Hoosiers own the best turnover margin in college football at +17, forcing 25 turnovers (ninth in the FBS) while turning it over eight times (third in the FBS).
Indiana 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|2,980 YDS (71.5%) / 33 TD / 6 INT
240 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 18.5 RUSH YPG
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 63.7 YPG
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|918 YDS / 6 TD / 70.6 YPG / 5.2 YPC
14 REC / 160 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|50 REC / 663 YDS / 12 TD / 60.3 YPG
|Rolijah Hardy
|LB
|74 TKL / 11 TFL / 8 SACK
|Isaiah Jones
|LB
|54 TKL / 11 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|62 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Louis Moore
|DB
|61 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD
Alabama's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|at Florida State
|L 31-17
|9/6/2025
|vs. Louisiana-Monroe
|W 73-0
|9/13/2025
|vs. Wisconsin
|W 38-14
|9/27/2025
|at Georgia
|W 24-21
|10/4/2025
|vs. Vanderbilt
|W 30-14
|10/11/2025
|at Missouri
|W 27-24
|10/18/2025
|vs. Tennessee
|W 37-20
|10/25/2025
|at South Carolina
|W 29-22
|11/8/2025
|vs. LSU
|W 20-9
|11/15/2025
|vs. Oklahoma
|L 23-21
|11/22/2025
|vs. Eastern Illinois
|W 56-0
|11/29/2025
|at Auburn
|W 27-20
|12/6/2025
|vs. Georgia
|L 28-7
|12/19/2025
|at Oklahoma
|W 34-24
|1/1/2026
|vs. Indiana
|-
Alabama 2025 Stats & Insights
- Alabama has been thriving on defense, surrendering only 289.3 total yards per game (13th-best). On offense, it ranks 76th by accumulating 380.1 total yards per game.
- Things have been positive for Alabama on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 270.2 passing yards per game (23rd-best) and allowing just 168.7 passing yards per game (ninth-best).
- The Crimson Tide rank 33rd in the FBS with 31.4 points per game, but they've been led by their defense, which ranks 13th-best by allowing only 17.9 points per contest.
- The Crimson Tide's running game has not been getting things done, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS with 109.9 rushing yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, surrendering 120.6 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked).
- Alabama is generating a 42.5% third-down conversion percentage on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up a 35.3% third-down rate (39th-ranked) on defense.
- The Crimson Tide own a top-25 turnover margin this season, ranking 18th-best at +8.
Alabama 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|3,500 YDS (64.1%) / 28 TD / 5 INT
76 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 5.4 RUSH YPG
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|60 REC / 802 YDS / 7 TD / 61.7 YPG
|Isaiah Horton
|WR
|40 REC / 495 YDS / 8 TD / 38.1 YPG
|Daniel Hill
|RB
|271 YDS / 6 TD / 24.6 YPG / 3.9 YPC
21 REC / 198 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.8 REC YPG
|Yhonzae Pierre
|LB
|40 TKL / 10 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|Bray Hubbard
|DB
|58 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 4 INT
|Justin Jefferson
|LB
|67 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
|Deontae Lawson
|LB
|62 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.
