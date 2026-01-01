How to Watch Indiana vs. Alabama: Rose Bowl Quarterfinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal round will see the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (13-0) facing the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3) in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET in Pasadena, California. Indiana is favored in the matchup, by 7 points. The Hoosiers' game against the Crimson Tide will be available on ESPN.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Alabama

When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Indiana's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 vs. Old Dominion W 27-14 9/6/2025 vs. Kennesaw State W 56-9 9/12/2025 vs. Indiana State W 73-0 9/20/2025 vs. Illinois W 63-10 9/27/2025 at Iowa W 20-15 10/11/2025 at Oregon W 30-20 10/18/2025 vs. Michigan State W 38-13 10/25/2025 vs. UCLA W 56-6 11/1/2025 at Maryland W 55-10 11/8/2025 at Penn State W 27-24 11/15/2025 vs. Wisconsin W 31-7 11/28/2025 at Purdue W 56-3 12/6/2025 vs. Ohio State W 13-10 1/1/2026 vs. Alabama -

Indiana 2025 Stats & Insights

Indiana has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking seventh-best in total offense (472.8 yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).

Indiana has the 43rd-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (251.6 passing yards per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 18th-best with only 179.5 passing yards allowed per game.

The Hoosiers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 41.9 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 10.8 points allowed per game) this year.

The Hoosiers have been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking 10th-best in rushing offense (221.2 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (77.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

Indiana has been thriving on both sides of the ball in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking best in third-down percentage (55.5%) and fourth-best in third-down conversion rate allowed (28.1%).

The Hoosiers own the best turnover margin in college football at +17, forcing 25 turnovers (ninth in the FBS) while turning it over eight times (third in the FBS).

Indiana 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Fernando Mendoza QB 2,980 YDS (71.5%) / 33 TD / 6 INT

240 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 18.5 RUSH YPG Omar Cooper Jr. WR 59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 63.7 YPG Roman Hemby RB 918 YDS / 6 TD / 70.6 YPG / 5.2 YPC

14 REC / 160 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG Elijah Sarratt WR 50 REC / 663 YDS / 12 TD / 60.3 YPG Rolijah Hardy LB 74 TKL / 11 TFL / 8 SACK Isaiah Jones LB 54 TKL / 11 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT Aiden Fisher LB 62 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT Louis Moore DB 61 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD

Alabama's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 at Florida State L 31-17 9/6/2025 vs. Louisiana-Monroe W 73-0 9/13/2025 vs. Wisconsin W 38-14 9/27/2025 at Georgia W 24-21 10/4/2025 vs. Vanderbilt W 30-14 10/11/2025 at Missouri W 27-24 10/18/2025 vs. Tennessee W 37-20 10/25/2025 at South Carolina W 29-22 11/8/2025 vs. LSU W 20-9 11/15/2025 vs. Oklahoma L 23-21 11/22/2025 vs. Eastern Illinois W 56-0 11/29/2025 at Auburn W 27-20 12/6/2025 vs. Georgia L 28-7 12/19/2025 at Oklahoma W 34-24 1/1/2026 vs. Indiana -

Alabama 2025 Stats & Insights

Alabama has been thriving on defense, surrendering only 289.3 total yards per game (13th-best). On offense, it ranks 76th by accumulating 380.1 total yards per game.

Things have been positive for Alabama on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 270.2 passing yards per game (23rd-best) and allowing just 168.7 passing yards per game (ninth-best).

The Crimson Tide rank 33rd in the FBS with 31.4 points per game, but they've been led by their defense, which ranks 13th-best by allowing only 17.9 points per contest.

The Crimson Tide's running game has not been getting things done, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS with 109.9 rushing yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, surrendering 120.6 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked).

Alabama is generating a 42.5% third-down conversion percentage on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up a 35.3% third-down rate (39th-ranked) on defense.

The Crimson Tide own a top-25 turnover margin this season, ranking 18th-best at +8.

Alabama 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Ty Simpson QB 3,500 YDS (64.1%) / 28 TD / 5 INT

76 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 5.4 RUSH YPG Germie Bernard WR 60 REC / 802 YDS / 7 TD / 61.7 YPG Isaiah Horton WR 40 REC / 495 YDS / 8 TD / 38.1 YPG Daniel Hill RB 271 YDS / 6 TD / 24.6 YPG / 3.9 YPC

21 REC / 198 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.8 REC YPG Yhonzae Pierre LB 40 TKL / 10 TFL / 6.5 SACK Bray Hubbard DB 58 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 4 INT Justin Jefferson LB 67 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT Deontae Lawson LB 62 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

