How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
In the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) will meet the Ole Miss Rebels (12-1) in the Sugar Bowl, starting at 8 p.m. ET in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia is the favorite by 6.5 points. Go to ESPN to see this matchup live.
Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports. Learn more about the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss
- When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Head to Head
- In the past three meetings, Georgia holds a 2-1 record against Ole Miss.
- The Bulldogs' record ATS is 2-1 in the last three times they have gone up against the Rebels while the scoring has gone over the total on two occasions.
- Georgia has tallied 105 points in the last three matchups while only giving up 80 to Ole Miss.
Georgia's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. Marshall
|W 45-7
|9/6/2025
|vs. Austin Peay
|W 28-6
|9/13/2025
|at Tennessee
|W 44-41
|9/27/2025
|vs. Alabama
|L 24-21
|10/4/2025
|vs. Kentucky
|W 35-14
|10/11/2025
|at Auburn
|W 20-10
|10/18/2025
|vs. Ole Miss
|W 43-35
|11/1/2025
|vs. Florida
|W 24-20
|11/8/2025
|at Mississippi State
|W 41-21
|11/15/2025
|vs. Texas
|W 35-10
|11/22/2025
|vs. Charlotte
|W 35-3
|11/28/2025
|vs. Georgia Tech
|W 16-9
|12/6/2025
|vs. Alabama
|W 28-7
|1/1/2026
|vs. Ole Miss
|-
Georgia 2025 Stats & Insights
- On defense, Georgia has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by surrendering just 284.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 46th (406.5 yards per game).
- Georgia is averaging 219.9 passing yards per game on offense (78th in the FBS), and ranks 46th defensively with 205.3 passing yards allowed per game.
- The Bulldogs have the 30th-ranked offense this season (31.9 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with just 15.9 points allowed per game.
- The Bulldogs have the 30th-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (186.6 per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 79.2 rushing yards allowed per game.
- Georgia is averaging a 45.6% third-down conversion rate on offense, which ranks them 28th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 34th, giving up a 35.1% third-down conversion rate.
- With 12 forced turnovers (103rd in the FBS) against 12 turnovers committed (17th in the FBS), the Bulldogs' even turnover margin ranks 70th in college football.
Georgia 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Gunner Stockton
|QB
|2,686 YDS (70.6%) / 23 TD / 5 INT
442 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 34 RUSH YPG
|Nate Frazier
|RB
|861 YDS / 6 TD / 66.2 YPG / 5.4 YPC
13 REC / 74 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.2 REC YPG
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|73 REC / 744 YDS / 5 TD / 57.2 YPG
|Chauncey Bowens
|RB
|516 YDS / 6 TD / 46.9 YPG / 5.3 YPC
14 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.7 REC YPG
|C.J. Allen
|LB
|78 TKL / 6 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Chris Cole
|LB
|45 TKL / 6 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|KJ Bolden
|DB
|64 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Raylen Wilson
|LB
|63 TKL / 4 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Ole Miss' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. Georgia State
|W 63-7
|9/6/2025
|at Kentucky
|W 30-23
|9/13/2025
|vs. Arkansas
|W 41-35
|9/20/2025
|vs. Tulane
|W 45-10
|9/27/2025
|vs. LSU
|W 24-19
|10/11/2025
|vs. Washington State
|W 24-21
|10/18/2025
|at Georgia
|L 43-35
|10/25/2025
|at Oklahoma
|W 34-26
|11/1/2025
|vs. South Carolina
|W 30-14
|11/8/2025
|vs. The Citadel
|W 49-0
|11/15/2025
|vs. Florida
|W 34-24
|11/28/2025
|at Mississippi State
|W 38-19
|12/20/2025
|vs. Tulane
|W 41-10
|1/1/2026
|vs. Georgia
|-
Ole Miss 2025 Stats & Insights
- Ole Miss' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks second-best in the FBS with 498 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 339.8 total yards per game, which ranks 41st.
- Ole Miss' pass offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks third-best in the FBS with 312.4 passing yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 192.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th.
- Things have been going well for the Rebels on both offense and defense, as they are compiling 37.5 points per game (10th-best) and ceding just 19.3 points per game (22nd-best).
- From an offensive perspective, the Rebels are generating 185.6 rushing yards per contest (32nd-ranked). They rank 68th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (147.8 rushing yards surrendered per game).
- From an offensive standpoint, Ole Miss is putting up a 45% third-down conversion percentage (29th-ranked). It ranks 45th in the FBS defensively (36% third-down rate allowed).
- The Rebels have produced 12 forced turnovers (103rd in the FBS) and committed 12 turnovers (17th in the FBS) this season for a 0 turnover margin that ranks 70th in the FBS.
Ole Miss 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Trinidad Chambliss
|QB
|3,298 YDS (66.6%) / 19 TD / 3 INT
506 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 38.9 RUSH YPG
|Kewan Lacy
|RB
|1,366 YDS / 21 TD / 105.1 YPG / 5 YPC
26 REC / 161 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|43 REC / 612 YDS / 6 TD / 47.1 YPG
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|48 REC / 738 YDS / 3 TD / 56.8 YPG
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|56 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|74 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Princewill Umanmielen
|DL
|34 TKL / 8 TFL / 8 SACK / 1 INT
|William Echoles
|DL
|51 TKL / 8 TFL / 4.5 SACK
FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.
