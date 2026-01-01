How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

In the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) will meet the Ole Miss Rebels (12-1) in the Sugar Bowl, starting at 8 p.m. ET in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia is the favorite by 6.5 points. Go to ESPN to see this matchup live.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss

When: Thursday, January 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Head to Head

In the past three meetings, Georgia holds a 2-1 record against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs' record ATS is 2-1 in the last three times they have gone up against the Rebels while the scoring has gone over the total on two occasions.

Georgia has tallied 105 points in the last three matchups while only giving up 80 to Ole Miss.

Georgia's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 vs. Marshall W 45-7 9/6/2025 vs. Austin Peay W 28-6 9/13/2025 at Tennessee W 44-41 9/27/2025 vs. Alabama L 24-21 10/4/2025 vs. Kentucky W 35-14 10/11/2025 at Auburn W 20-10 10/18/2025 vs. Ole Miss W 43-35 11/1/2025 vs. Florida W 24-20 11/8/2025 at Mississippi State W 41-21 11/15/2025 vs. Texas W 35-10 11/22/2025 vs. Charlotte W 35-3 11/28/2025 vs. Georgia Tech W 16-9 12/6/2025 vs. Alabama W 28-7 1/1/2026 vs. Ole Miss -

Georgia 2025 Stats & Insights

On defense, Georgia has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by surrendering just 284.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 46th (406.5 yards per game).

Georgia is averaging 219.9 passing yards per game on offense (78th in the FBS), and ranks 46th defensively with 205.3 passing yards allowed per game.

The Bulldogs have the 30th-ranked offense this season (31.9 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with just 15.9 points allowed per game.

The Bulldogs have the 30th-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (186.6 per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 79.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

Georgia is averaging a 45.6% third-down conversion rate on offense, which ranks them 28th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 34th, giving up a 35.1% third-down conversion rate.

With 12 forced turnovers (103rd in the FBS) against 12 turnovers committed (17th in the FBS), the Bulldogs' even turnover margin ranks 70th in college football.

Georgia 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Gunner Stockton QB 2,686 YDS (70.6%) / 23 TD / 5 INT

442 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 34 RUSH YPG Nate Frazier RB 861 YDS / 6 TD / 66.2 YPG / 5.4 YPC

13 REC / 74 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.2 REC YPG Zachariah Branch WR 73 REC / 744 YDS / 5 TD / 57.2 YPG Chauncey Bowens RB 516 YDS / 6 TD / 46.9 YPG / 5.3 YPC

14 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.7 REC YPG C.J. Allen LB 78 TKL / 6 TFL / 3.5 SACK Chris Cole LB 45 TKL / 6 TFL / 4.5 SACK KJ Bolden DB 64 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Raylen Wilson LB 63 TKL / 4 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Ole Miss' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 vs. Georgia State W 63-7 9/6/2025 at Kentucky W 30-23 9/13/2025 vs. Arkansas W 41-35 9/20/2025 vs. Tulane W 45-10 9/27/2025 vs. LSU W 24-19 10/11/2025 vs. Washington State W 24-21 10/18/2025 at Georgia L 43-35 10/25/2025 at Oklahoma W 34-26 11/1/2025 vs. South Carolina W 30-14 11/8/2025 vs. The Citadel W 49-0 11/15/2025 vs. Florida W 34-24 11/28/2025 at Mississippi State W 38-19 12/20/2025 vs. Tulane W 41-10 1/1/2026 vs. Georgia -

Ole Miss 2025 Stats & Insights

Ole Miss' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks second-best in the FBS with 498 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 339.8 total yards per game, which ranks 41st.

Ole Miss' pass offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks third-best in the FBS with 312.4 passing yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 192.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th.

Things have been going well for the Rebels on both offense and defense, as they are compiling 37.5 points per game (10th-best) and ceding just 19.3 points per game (22nd-best).

From an offensive perspective, the Rebels are generating 185.6 rushing yards per contest (32nd-ranked). They rank 68th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (147.8 rushing yards surrendered per game).

From an offensive standpoint, Ole Miss is putting up a 45% third-down conversion percentage (29th-ranked). It ranks 45th in the FBS defensively (36% third-down rate allowed).

The Rebels have produced 12 forced turnovers (103rd in the FBS) and committed 12 turnovers (17th in the FBS) this season for a 0 turnover margin that ranks 70th in the FBS.

Ole Miss 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Trinidad Chambliss QB 3,298 YDS (66.6%) / 19 TD / 3 INT

506 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 38.9 RUSH YPG Kewan Lacy RB 1,366 YDS / 21 TD / 105.1 YPG / 5 YPC

26 REC / 161 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG De'Zhaun Stribling WR 43 REC / 612 YDS / 6 TD / 47.1 YPG Harrison Wallace III WR 48 REC / 738 YDS / 3 TD / 56.8 YPG Suntarine Perkins LB 56 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT T.J. Dudley LB 74 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK Princewill Umanmielen DL 34 TKL / 8 TFL / 8 SACK / 1 INT William Echoles DL 51 TKL / 8 TFL / 4.5 SACK

