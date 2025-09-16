College Football Heisman Trophy Rankings: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Headlines RGIII's List Updated Sep. 16, 2025 9:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 delivered its share of upsets, statement wins, and breakout performances — enough to force a reshuffling in Robert Griffin III ’s Heisman rankings. Big moments on the national stage are beginning to separate the contenders from the pretenders, and the FOX Sports college footbal analyst has taken notice.

Here are RGIII’s updated Heisman front-runners following Week 3 — with a new name at the top.

Marcel Reed #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies high-fives fans after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "First game, 289 yards passing, four touchdowns. Second game, 220 yards passing, three touchdowns. In his third game, in the biggest moment when they needed him early in the season, 360 passing yards and two touchdowns [on the road against Notre Dame]. That's not even counting the amount of rushing yards that he's had. He's doing it every which way, and he's got the Texas A&M Aggies and everybody over there in College Station feeling like, ‘hey, man, this might be our year to win a national championship.’"

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes looks to pass against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "They got two top-25 wins against South Florida and Notre Dame. That's why he's sitting there at No. 2."

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "They're on a bye week, so he gets to sit there [after being No. 2 last week]."

Sawyer Robertson #13 of the Baylor Bears throws a pass during the first half against Samford. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "He's second in the country in passing yards. He had a little bit of a rough game against Samford. They ended up winning, 42-7. He threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions. But this guy has back-to-back 400-yard passing games this year."

Behren Morton #2 of Texas Tech looks to pass during the first half of the game against Oregon State. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "They paid a lot of money for their roster, but their quarterback is balling right now. [He had] 464 yards and four touchdowns, as they literally steamrolled the Oregon State Beavers [in Week 3]."

Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs plays against the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "This guy has some Stetson Bennett in him. … This man [Stockton] went out there and brought his team back [on the road against Tennessee] throwing a touchdown to London Humphreys, which was one of the prettiest throws I've ever seen that had a full slot of the protection, rolled away from the blitz, threw the ball picture-perfect into the corner of the end zone for where only his receiver could make a play on it. Then came back on a two-point conversion to tie the game and send them into overtime. Gunner Stockton should be on every single analyst and pundit's Heisman list this week. I don't care where he's at. He can be No. 27. He can be No. 3, No. 5, No. 9. He needs to be on the list, one way or another."

7. Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Mario Craver (1) runs with the football after a catch vs Notre Dame. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "He leads the country in receiving yards, so it's only right that he's on there."

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) reacts during the game against the Ohio Bobcats. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "He's come on a lot in the last two games. He had six catches for 163 yards this past week against Ohio."

Quarterback John Mateer #10 of Oklahoma runs with the ball during a game against Temple. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "He actually is playing better than what a lot of his numbers say, and they also have that big win over Michigan."

Devon Dampier #4 of the Utah Utes runs out of the pocket against Cal Poly. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

What RGIII said: "He's got seven total touchdowns this year through the air and nearly 200 yards rushing. Quietly, Utah looks like they might have found their dual-threat guy that can help them compete in some of these bigger matchups they're going to have going into the latter part of the year."

