Heisman Trophy Rankings: Julian Sayin, Ty Simpson Lead Robert Griffin III's List
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Julian Sayin, Ty Simpson Lead Robert Griffin III's List

Published Oct. 14, 2025 4:39 p.m. ET

How good has Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin been through the first half of the college football season?

The first-year OSU signal-caller now sits atop Robert Griffin III's Heisman Trophy list.

The FOX Sports college football analyst and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner released his updated Heisman front-runners this week on his podcast, "Outta Pocket With RGIII" — and there’s a ton of movement at the top.

Sayin leads RGIII's list following his stellar performance in the top-ranked Buckeyes' double-digit win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday. He completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4%) for 166 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ohio State remains perfect on the season at 6-0.

On the other hand, Oregon QB Dante Moore (previously No. 1) and Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy (No. 2) fell out of the top five. 

Here's a complete look at RGIII's Heisman front-runners heading into Week 8.

1. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

RGIII on Sayin: "I believe what he [has] been doing at Ohio State is being overlooked because people are focusing on how [many] struggles [Texas quarterback] Arch Manning has had to where they're not paying attention to just how efficient and how much winning football Julian Sayin is playing."

2. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

RGIII on Simpson: "[Head coach] Kalen DeBoer had his back against the wall after Week 1 losing to Florida State, and all they've done [since then] is rattle off wins. … Ty Simpson said, ‘I will be better. We will be better.’ And he has delivered on that."

[MORE: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds]

3. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

4. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

5. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

RGIII on Robertson: "This guy — he leads the NCAA in every single category that a quarterback can lead them in."

