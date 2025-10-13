Heisman Trophy Rankings: Julian Sayin, Ty Simpson Lead Robert Griffin III's List

How good has Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin been through the first half of the college football season?

The first-year OSU signal-caller now sits atop Robert Griffin III's Heisman Trophy list.

The FOX Sports college football analyst and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner released his updated Heisman front-runners this week on his podcast, "Outta Pocket With RGIII" — and there’s a ton of movement at the top.

Sayin leads RGIII's list following his stellar performance in the top-ranked Buckeyes' double-digit win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday. He completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4%) for 166 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ohio State remains perfect on the season at 6-0.

On the other hand, Oregon QB Dante Moore (previously No. 1) and Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy (No. 2) fell out of the top five.

Here's a complete look at RGIII's Heisman front-runners heading into Week 8.

RGIII on Sayin: "I believe what he [has] been doing at Ohio State is being overlooked because people are focusing on how [many] struggles [Texas quarterback] Arch Manning has had to where they're not paying attention to just how efficient and how much winning football Julian Sayin is playing."

RGIII on Simpson: "[Head coach] Kalen DeBoer had his back against the wall after Week 1 losing to Florida State, and all they've done [since then] is rattle off wins. … Ty Simpson said, ‘I will be better. We will be better.’ And he has delivered on that."

[MORE: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds]

RGIII on Robertson: "This guy — he leads the NCAA in every single category that a quarterback can lead them in."

