College Football Heisman Rankings: Dante Moore, Ahmad Hardy Headline Robert Griffin III's List Published Oct. 1, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports college football analyst Robert Griffin III released his updated Top 10 Heisman front-runners this week on his podcast, "Outta Pocket With RGIII" — and there’s a shake-up at the top.

After five weeks of action, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore leads the race following his electric performance in Oregon’s win over Penn State. The Ducks' signal-caller completed 29 of 39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Here is a complete look at RG III's Heisman favorites heading into Week 6 of the college football season:

1. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

RGIII on Moore: "Oregon went into the White Out earlier and pulled off an amazing victory. Moore ranks fourth in touchdown passes in the nation and fifth in completion percentage. He's tearing it up. Dante Moore, if he is not at the top of your Heisman list, your Heisman list is wrong."

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

RGIII on Hardy: "He's first in the FBS in rushing yards and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns. He has three straight games of 130 rushing yards or more and seven straight games, dating back to last year, of 100-plus rushing yards. This guy runs the rock like it's the last run of his career every single time. Eli Drinkwitz called on the media to show his man some love. Well, guess what? I picked up the phone. We got Ahmad Hardy at No. 2 because he's earned it. Missouri is undefeated and this man is rolling."

5. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

RGIII on Mendoza: "They had a really close game this past weekend against Iowa. They came out on top, so he's staying here at No. 5."

6. Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

RGIII on Reed: "This was our old No. 1. They were on a bye week and some other guys had impressive performances, so he's got to catch back up this week."

7. Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

RGIII on Pavia: "He had six touchdowns in his last game. He is the first Vanderbilt quarterback since 1996 to account for six touchdowns in a single game. When you talk about Vanderbilt is back … Vanderbilt isn't back … Vanderbilt is here. They have changed the outlook about what people think about when they see that logo. When they walk on the field, no one is saying, "Oh, we've got an easy dub." Vanderbilt has shown themselves to be a contender. They are 5-0 right now and 3-0 in SEC play. For the first time since 1915, Vanderbilt has scored 30-plus points in each of its first five games."

8. Joey Aguilar, QB, Tennessee

RGIII on Aguilar: "He didn't have a perfect game. He had one touchdown and two picks, but I think he's played well enough this year to start climbing his way into the Heisman conversation."

9. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

RGIII on Simpson: "My man, you said you were gonna be better, and you have been better. I can't wait to watch Alabama go up against Vanderbilt this week. That's gonna be a great game.

10. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

RGIII on Robertson: "Sawyer Robertson is the best quarterback in the country. Right now, he's first in passing yards in the FBS. He's got 1,713 yards in five games. He's first in passing touchdowns. He's got 17 touchdown passes in five games. He only has three interceptions. That is a magnificant touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's got two 400-yard passing games this year. He's got two four-touchdown passing games this year. He's thrown at least three touchdowns in all five games this year. He had five total touchdowns in his last game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who just fired their legendary coach, Mike Gundy. Baylor's offense is the only thing that is keeping them in games this year. They are having to outscore everybody. And who's at the center of that? It's Sawyer Robertson."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share