Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo best bet, odds and how to bet
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo best bet, odds and how to bet

2 hours ago

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in the Camellia Bowl.

In Week 2, Georgia Southern beat Nebraska in Week 2 as 24-point underdogs but then lost a week later to UAB. The Eagles ended up beating Appalachian State to finish the year 6-6 and become bowl eligible. 

The Bulls started the year 0-3 with losses to Maryland, Holy Cross and Coastal Carolina. They then went on to win five straight. Then, Buffalo lost another three straight before winning in a one-point game against Akron to send them to the Camellia Bowl.

Who gets the win and finishes the season with a winning record — the Eagles or the Bulls?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Georgia Southern and Buffalo, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet). 

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo (Noon ET Tuesday, Dec. 27, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia Southern -3.5 (Georgia Southern favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Buffalo covers)
Moneyline: Georgia Southern -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Buffalo +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

Asking these programs to score early and often might be asking too much. Buffalo hasn't scored more than 27 in a game since October and Georgia Southern hasn't only scored 30 or more twice in its last five games. 

PICK: Under 66.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

