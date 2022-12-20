College Football Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo best bet, odds and how to bet 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in the Camellia Bowl.

In Week 2, Georgia Southern beat Nebraska in Week 2 as 24-point underdogs but then lost a week later to UAB. The Eagles ended up beating Appalachian State to finish the year 6-6 and become bowl eligible.

The Bulls started the year 0-3 with losses to Maryland, Holy Cross and Coastal Carolina. They then went on to win five straight. Then, Buffalo lost another three straight before winning in a one-point game against Akron to send them to the Camellia Bowl.

Who gets the win and finishes the season with a winning record — the Eagles or the Bulls?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Georgia Southern and Buffalo, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo (Noon ET Tuesday, Dec. 27, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia Southern -3.5 (Georgia Southern favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Buffalo covers)

Moneyline: Georgia Southern -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Buffalo +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

Asking these programs to score early and often might be asking too much. Buffalo hasn't scored more than 27 in a game since October and Georgia Southern hasn't only scored 30 or more twice in its last five games.

PICK: Under 66.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

