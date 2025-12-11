'Hands Are a Gift From God': Indiana's Charlie Becker Joins Gus Johnson’s 'Got It' Team

Fernando Mendoza will be representing Indiana at the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night, but the quarterback has one wide receiver to thank if Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game victory over Ohio State sealed his case for the award.

Charlie Becker logged six receptions for 126 yards from Mendoza in the victory, earning the wide receiver a spot on FOX Sports' lead college football play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson's "Got It!" team.

"6-[foot]-4, silky routes, his hands are a gift from God," Johnson said. "In the Big Ten Championship, against juggernaut Ohio State, Indiana needed somebody to step up. And what they got? Charlie B, from Nashville, Tennessee. This kid turned Lucas Oil Stadium into his own personal playground — six catches, 126 yards. Every one of them, louder than the last."

One of those receptions was a 51-yard grab on a key third-down play in the third quarter. That helped set up the Hoosiers to score their only touchdown of the game in the 13-10 win over the Buckeyes.

However, Becker's play of the game came in the fourth quarter. With Indiana needing to pick up a first down on third-and-6 to prevent it from giving the ball back to Ohio State, Becker came up with a major 33-yard grab on a fade route. That grab gave Indiana a new set of downs, allowing it to nearly run the clock out and giving Ohio State very little time to try and time the game up.

"But the play you'll remember forever [was the 33-yard catch]," Johnson said. "Are you kidding me? That grab flipped the field, killed the clock and ripped the heart right out of the Buckeyes."

That grab essentially served as the Big Ten Championship game-clinching play, and it earned him the final spot on Johnson's "Got It!" team for the 2025 season. That team includes many standouts, like Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Mendoza.

Now, Becker is on that list as he helped Indiana win its first Big Ten title in 58 years.

"Charlie Becker just wrote his name in Indiana football history," Johnson said. "You gotta love his game. When the ball is in the air, Charlie Becker's got it!"

