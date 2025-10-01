College Football FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 6 Picks, Predictions Published Oct. 2, 2025 8:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 6 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 6.

1. Which "Texas" team will have the MOST PASSING YARDS this week?

No. 11 Texas Tech Raiders, Baylor Bears, TCU Horned Frogs, No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies

I mentioned in my weekly picks column that TCU's offense could have a field day against Colorado's suspect defense. But you also can't forget about how Marcel Reed from Texas A&M has passed for 1,076 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Prediction: Texas A&M

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

No. 18 Florida State Seminoles

We're getting ready to see what Florida State and Miami are really made of this weekend, as the two ACC foes face off against one another. I'll give the Hurricanes the edge here, even though they're going into hostile territory. I believe we'll see more of a defensive battle in the Bama-Vanderbilt game.

Prediction: Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Vanderbilt

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Which team will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS this week?

Washington Huskies, No. 20 Michigan Wolverines, No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers, No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs

The Huskies are playing on the road at Maryland, and we know from last year that Washington doesn't show up as well on the road. I think Georgia might be a good spot here, considering the Dawgs could have a bounce-back game as they host Kentucky for their homecoming.

Prediction: Georgia

4. Which home underdog will WIN OUTRIGHT this week?

No. 18 Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Houston Cougars, None

If I had to choose one, I'd go Florida State. The Seminoles have shown some real toughness — especially in that overtime loss to Virginia last week. However, I'm going to go with none of the above on this one.

Prediction: None

5. How many passing yards will Dylan Raiola (NEB) have vs. MSU?

0-245, 245-285, 285-325, 325-375+

Raiola had a monster game against Michigan, passing for 308 yards and 3 TDs in the loss. He had a big one against Akron, too, with 364 yards through the air. I believe Dylan can put up big numbers again this week against Sparty's defense.

Prediction: 285-325

6. What will be the outcome of the FOX BIG NOON SATURDAY game?

Wisconsin Badgers win or lose by 16 points or fewer OR No. 20 Michigan Wolverines by 17 points or more

The Badgers aren't great, but are they so mediocre that they can't keep it closer than 16 points against the ranked Wolverines? I think they can hang around with Michigan long enough. Maybe they even get a garbage-time score that closes the gap.

Prediction: Wisconsin Badgers win or lose by 16 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Michigan 37, Wisconsin 24

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share