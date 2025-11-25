FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 14 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS?

Julian Sayin, Bryce Underwood

Going with Sayin here, despite some injury concerns in his receiving corps. And that's not a knock at Underwood at all. He has had a respectable season, yes, but Sayin — with his 2,832 passing yards and 27 touchdowns — is a Heisman frontrunner for a reason.

Prediction: Julian Sayin

2. Which BIG TEN team will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS this week?

No. 17 USC Trojans, No. 6 Oregon Ducks, No. 15 Michigan Wolverines, No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

I almost feel bad for UCLA. The Bruins have had a topsy-turvy year, and the light at the end of the tunnel is not coming in Week 14 when they face the Trojans. Good luck, UCLA, trying to slow down USC in this Rivalry Week matchup.

Prediction: USC

3. Rank the players by who will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest)

Bo Jackson, Jordan Marshall, Jeremiah Smith, Raleek Brown

This could be another game where Bo goes ballistic. I'm hesitant about backing Jeremiah Smith because we're still not clear if he's 100 percent, especially after missing the Rutgers game.

Prediction: Bo Jackson, Raleek Brown, Jordan Marshall, Jeremiah Smith

4. Which of the following will occur?

Michigan defense 1+ interception

Ohio State defense 3+ sacks

Michigan win outright vs. Ohio State

None

Michigan's CFP fate is still in limbo, but the Wolverines are certainly playing to keep their winning streak against Ohio State alive. However, I'm not quite ready to back them to pull the outright upset again this weekend. I wouldn't be surprised, though, if Blue intercepted the Buckeyes a time or two.

Prediction: Michigan defense 1+ interception

5. How many TOTAL POINTS will be scored in the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

0-40, 40-45, 45-50, 50-59+

Last year's game was a low-scoring affair. I'm going to lean that way again.

Prediction: 0-40

6. What will be the outcome of this BIG TEN battle?

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes win by 11 points or more OR Michigan Wolverines win or lose by 10 points or fewer

As I noted above, I don't smell an upset brewing, but I do think Michigan has what it takes to keep it closer than 11 points.

Prediction: Michigan Wolverines win or lose by 10 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Michigan 17

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .