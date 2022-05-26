FOX College Football reveals stacked schedule for 2022

College Football
LOS ANGELES — College football is right around the corner, and FOX Sports has a heavyweight slate of games on tap for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, FOX Sports announced select games from the network’s 2022 college football schedule, featuring top games from the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.

For the first time ever, "Big Noon Kickoff" will travel each week of the season, previewing the day’s best matchups from campuses across the nation at 10 a.m. ET on FOX. "Kickoff" is followed by "Big Noon Saturday," the network’s premier matchup each week and 2021’s most-watched regular-season college football window across any network. 

Starting the season strong

In Week 1, Penn State takes on Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. The "Big Noon Kickoff" and "Big Noon Saturday" crews travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. 

Also highlighting the September slate, Texas hosts Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 10, at noon ET. Onsite pregame coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET. This marks Alabama’s first regular-season appearance on FOX, and the first meeting between Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban since Sarkisian left Alabama to lead the Longhorns. 

In Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 17, Oklahoma travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska, with onsite pregame coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET and game action at noon ET. Last year, Nebraska gave Oklahoma a scare in Norman on "Big Noon Saturday" in their first matchup since the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game. The game kicks off an unprecedented college football quadruple-header on FOX, the first in broadcast history. 

Thanksgiving Week on FOX

FOX Sports’ college football regular season concludes Thanksgiving weekend with the most heated rivalry in sports as Ohio State hosts Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. "The Game" is part of a historic weekend of programming on FOX, which also includes the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, a 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage match between England and USA and a Pac-12 college football matchup between UCLA and Cal on Friday, Nov. 25, and America’s Game of the Week on Sunday, Nov. 27.  

Championship Weekend on FOX

FOX Sports is home to three championship contests, starting with the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, Dec. 2, the Mountain West Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the Big Ten Championship later that day. 

Additional 2022 FOX college football season highlights:

  • In FOX Sports’ first college football game of the 2022 season, Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, Aug. 27, on FOX.
  • On Saturday, Sept. 10, Houston takes on Texas Tech on FS1 in a battle of future Big 12 rivals. And Mississippi State faces Arizona on FS1 in head coach Mike Leach’s first game against a Pac-12 opponent since leaving Washington State.
  • Week 3’s historic college football quadruple-header on FOX is led by Oklahoma-Nebraska at noon, followed by BYU at Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET, Toledo at Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET and Fresno State at USC at 10:30 p.m. ET.
  • On the Friday after Thanksgiving, in addition to FOX’s loaded lineup, Arizona State takes on Arizona at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. Meanwhile, Iowa hosts Nebraska in the Heroes Game at 4 p.m. ET on BTN. Wyoming at Fresno State rounds out the day at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.

Check out the confirmed schedule below. The remainder of the schedule will be announced as the season progresses.

2022 FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All times ET

Saturday, August 27

12 p.m.: FOX College Football Pregame (FOX)
12:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland (FOX)
4 p.m.: UConn at Utah State (FS1)
4 p.m.: Wyoming at Illinois (BTN)

Thursday, September 1

7 p.m.: FOX College Football Pregame (FOX)
8 p.m.: Penn State at Purdue (FOX)

7 p.m.: Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (FS1)
10:30 p.m.: Cal Poly at Fresno State (FS1)

9 p.m.: New Mexico State at Minnesota (BTN)

Friday, September 2

8 p.m.: Illinois at Indiana (FS1)

Saturday, September 3

TBD: UTEP at Oklahoma (FOX)

12 p.m.: South Dakota State at Iowa (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Wyoming (FS1)
7 p.m.: Illinois St. at Wisconsin (FS1)
10:30 p.m.: Kent State at Washington (FS1)

12 p.m.: Buffalo at Maryland (BTN)
3:30 p..m.: North Dakota at Nebraska (BTN) 

Saturday, September 10

10 a.m.: Big Noon Kickoff (FOX)
12 p.m.: Alabama at Texas (FOX)
3:30 p.m.: Washington State at Wisconsin (FOX)

12 p.m.: Duke at Northwestern (FS1)
4 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Nebraska (FS1)
11 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arizona (FS1)

12 p.m.: Arkansas State at Ohio State (BTN)
12 p.m.: Western Illinois at Minnesota (BTN)
4 p.m.: Iowa State at Iowa (BTN)
4 p.m.: Akron at Michigan St. (BTN)
4 p.m.: Indiana St. at Purdue (BTN)
4 p.m.: Wagner at Rutgers (BTN)
8 p.m.: Hawai’i at Michigan (BTN)
8 p.m.: Idaho at Indiana (BTN)

Saturday, September 17

10 a.m.: Big Noon Kickoff (FOX)
12: p.m.: Oklahoma at Nebraska (FOX)
3:30 p.m.: BYU at Oregon (FOX)
7 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio St. (FOX)
10:30 p.m.: Fresno State at USC (FOX)

12 p.m.: Texas State at Baylor (FS1)
4 p.m.: UT-Martin at Boise State (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: SMU at Maryland (FS1)
11 p.m.: North Dakota State at Arizona (FS1)

12 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Indiana (BTN)
12 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Northwestern (BTN)
3:30 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Wisconsin (BTN)
7:30 p.m.: Nevada at Iowa (BTN)

Thursday, September 22

8:30 p.m.: Chattanooga at Illinois (BTN)

Friday, September 23

8 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force (FS1)

Friday, September 30

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Boise State (FS1)

Friday, October 7

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers (FS1)
10:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Nevada (FS1)

Thursday, October 13

7 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia (FS1)

Thursday, October 27

10 p.m.: Utah at Washington State (FS1)

Friday, November 11

9:30 p.m.: Colorado at USC (FS1)

Friday, November 18

TBA: San Diego St. at New Mexico (FS1)

Friday, November 25

4:30 p.m.: UCLA at Cal (FOX)

3 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona (FS1)
10 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno St. (FS1)

4 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa (BTN)

Saturday, November 26

10 a.m.: Big Noon Kickoff (FOX)
12 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State (FOX)

Friday, December 2

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Championship Pregame (FOX)
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Championship: Teams TBD (FOX)

Saturday, December 3

4 p.m.: Mountain West Championship: Teams TBD (FOX)
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Championship Pregame (FOX)
8 p.m.: Big Ten Championship: Teams TBD (FOX)

