College Football Best early college football futures bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Aug. 2, 2024 10:22 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

With college football season upon us, it's time to start making some bets.

I have already thrown a few bucks down on a couple of early wagers, so let's jump into the action.

Here are four early bets to get your money down on.

Arkansas Over/Under 4.5 wins

The Razorbacks totally bottomed out last year, and it felt like they were a defeated team both on and off the field. Bobby Petrino was brought in as OC, and he then selected Boise State transfer Taylen Green as his quarterback. Green will have to hope the Arkansas OL is better than it was a year ago when it allowed one of the worst sack rates in the country and oversaw a non-existent running game.

Sam Pittman is, of course, saying all the right things, but there isn't a game on the schedule outside the Arkansas-Pine Bluff game that you can say "that's a win." I'd be stunned if Arkansas reached bowl eligibility, and surprised if it even gets to five wins.

PICK: Arkansas Under 4.5 wins

Georgia or Ohio State to win CFP

Full disclosure: This is a prop I asked the great Chris Andrews at South Point to post while at dinner on a recent visit. He opened it at -110 both ways, and it's currently -125 to the field and +105 for the UGA-OSU tandem.

I bet UGA-OSU because I just think these two teams tower over everyone else in the long run. There's a good chance they'll end up being No. 1 and No. 2 entering the 12-team playoff — meaning they could meet in the title game, or someone will have to beat one in the semis and one in the title game. How many teams have the quality depth to be able to pull that off? Not many, in my opinion. It would be a huge upset if at least one of these two were not in the game, which means you would have a few options in that game to create a middle or moneyline hedge to lock in a profit.

If you don't have the ability to get to South Point, you can always play this the old-fashioned way by playing both teams to win the title individually.

PICK: Georgia or Ohio State to win CFP (+105)

Iowa State to win Big 12

This is the league where we're going to get a bit of chaos this year. There isn't much separation between teams one through eight. You could make an argument for any of them to win the league, and you wouldn't get complete disagreement from me.

Iowa State is a squad I think you'll want to back this year. Roughly 20 starters are back from a team that kind of took its medicine last year by starting so many young players, including QB Rocco Becht. Returning are running back Abu Sama — who had a legendary late-season game in the snow — and both wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. And you know Jon Heacock will always field a solid defense.

The Cyclones beat K-State and Oklahoma State last year and were right in it against CFP-bound Texas. When expectations aren't necessarily there, Iowa State seems to be at its best. With so much talk in the new Big 12 surrounding Utah, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, it's time to invest in the squad from Ames.

PICK: Iowa State to win Big 12 (+1000)

Jeremiah Smith to win Heisman

Reports are that Smith has been a complete freak show for the Buckeyes, and if that transfers to the regular season — and there's no reason to expect it will not — you'll want an early piece of this lunch money type bet.

There's a scenario where you can kind of punch holes in many of the QBs atop the Heisman betting board and really search for some prices. Whether it's Will Howard or Julian Sayin at QB in Columbus, Smith will be their main weapon at WR and one of the most dynamic offensive threats in the nation.

At this price, he is definitely worth a sprinkle.

PICK: Jeremiah Smith to win Heisman (+15000)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship.

