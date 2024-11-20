College Football Deion Sanders asks Ice Cube for advice on NFL: 'What would you do?' Updated Nov. 20, 2024 12:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has said several times in public settings that he has no plans to leave his beloved Buffaloes after this season, but it seems that he's not opposed to having conversations about taking his coaching talents to the NFL.

In addition to leading Colorado to an 8-2 start this season and guiding two top NFL prospects — son Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy hopeful Travis Hunter — Coach Prime has also found time to launch a new podcast. It's called "We Got Time Today," co-hosted by television and radio personality Rocsi Diaz.

During its inaugural episode on Tuesday, the Hall of Fame cornerback was joined by rapper, actor and die-hard Las Vegas Raiders fan Ice Cube. One topic of conversation was Sanders' support of his son as he navigates the NFL Draft process, and if he should follow the quarterback to the next level or stay put in Boulder.

Coach Prime said last week on FS1's "Speak" that "I love it where I am" when asked about moving on to the pros. But he decided to seek some advice from a fellow dad on Tuesday, wondering what Cube would do if he had a son who was an NFL prospect.

"What would you do if you were in my situation?" he asked.

"I'd help him get to the next level any way I can," the former N.W.A rapper replied.

Sanders agreed that is what he plans to do, and in the past he has even said that he would "step in" if necessary to ensure Shedeur finds a good fit in the pros.

And perhaps that concern about his son's NFL future is why Prime pressed Ice Cube, asking if he should do more than just help his son from afar, hinting that he could help him even more by potentially coaching him in the NFL.

Deion Sanders asks Ice Cube for advice: He encourages him to coach the Raiders

"Why not?" Ice Cube responded. "And, if it's in a Raiders uniform … come on baby … That would be a dream come true as a fan.

"I'm proud of you, bro," he continued. "With all the critics, and what they don't see that I know [what] you're doing is making great human beings. Great men."

While Cube had nothing but praise for the NFL legend as a college coach, at the end of the day, he knew the decision to move on would ultimately be up to Sanders.

But, as a longtime NFL superfan, he just couldn't help but get in one more plug for his Raiders.

"Prime, Prime. I wouldn't tell you what to do, bro. You make all the decisions … I'm pretty sure the [Colorado] kids would love to keep you here … Wherever you are. Man, it's gonna be great. Wherever you leave, people gonna miss you.

"Now, as the President of the Raiders Nation … you know, I mean, I approve this message," he said with a laugh.

Michael Irvin believes 100% Deion Sanders would accept Cowboys job if they draft Shedeur

Whatever Sanders decides to do, his coaching future certainly has become a big topic of conversation, and despite his comments about being committed to Colorado, his session with Ice Cube shows that he is at least contemplating making a jump.

Couple that with former teammate Michael Irvin saying on "The Herd" that Coach Prime would "100%" accept the Dallas Cowboys head coach position if they were to draft Shedeur, and it's clear this will be a hot topic through the winter.

