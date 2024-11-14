College Football
Deion Sanders has had no official NFL conversations, focused on Colorado
Published Nov. 14, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET

Coach Prime seemingly has no intention of leaving the Buffaloes for an NFL job any time soon.

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Sanders has had no official conversations with anyone about leaving for a position with the NFL, and his sole focus remains on winning at No. 17 Colorado this season. 

The speculation around the Pro Football Hall of Famer's departure is due mostly to the fact that his son, Shedeur Sanders and star two-way player Travis Hunter, will both be heading to the NFL as top prospects after the current college football season.

During an appearance on FS1's "Speak" this week, the two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback disclosed he was not planning on jumping ship from the Colorado program to coach in the league where he assembled a Hall of Fame playing career, saying, "I love it where I am."

[Read more: Deion Sanders says he'll intervene if 'wrong' NFL team tries to draft son Shedeur

Sanders and the Buffaloes have rebounded this season after finishing 4-8 in Coach Prime's debut as head coach last year. The team currently sits at 7-2 and in second place in the Big 12, behind undefeated No. 6 BYU

Colorado is coming off of a three-game winning streak, and will next face Utah on Saturday on FOX's Big Noon Saturday (coverage starts 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

