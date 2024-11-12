College Football Deion Sanders says he’ll intervene if ‘wrong' NFL team tries to draft son Shedeur Published Nov. 12, 2024 9:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Deion Sanders is known for many things. He's a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a former MLB player and the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. But Coach Prime is a dad first, and helping his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, navigate the NFL Draft process is a big priority for him.

On Tuesday's episode of FS1's "Speak", the Buffaloes coach was asked by co-host Keyshawn Johnson if he plans to get involved if the "wrong organization" tries to draft his son, who is expected to be a top pick in 2025.

"Yeah, but I'm not gonna do it publicly. I'll do it privately," Sanders responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Prime has coached his son for all of his college career at both Jackson State and Colorado, he plans to be "Dad" in the lead up to the draft.

"I'm going to be Dad until the cows come home," he told co-host Michael Irvin during the interview.

Sanders also revealed what kind of team he wants Shedeur to end up with, saying, "Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is. Somebody that can handle understanding what he's capable of.

"Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization understands what they're doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the world [and] you don't have the support in the infrastructure of the team."

The younger Sanders began his college career at Jackson State (2021-2022) before transferring to Colorado in 2023. In his first season, he led the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start, but they ended just 4-8. Sanders finished the season with a good stat line — 3,230 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and three interceptions — though he was sacked an FBS-high 52 times in 11 games.

Sanders has opened up as one of the favorites to be chosen first in next year's draft, throwing for 2,882 yards and 24 touchdowns so far during the Buffaloes' 7-2 start.

Asked about how his son has improved this year, Deion replied, "Well, he’s not running for his life, that’s number one." Shedeur has been sacked at a lower clip (28 times) in 2024.

Deion Sanders talks Shedeur Sanders’ growth from last year to this season | Speak

As a high draft prospect, the 22-year-old could land with a team that is trying to rebuild. But Coach Prime is convinced his son can thrive in the right fit.

"Forget the [offensive] line. He's played with lines that hadn't been great, but he's been able to do his thing," Sanders said.

"This kid loves this game and he has an insatiable appetite to win, and I want somebody to be able to propel him to the next level as well," Sanders concluded.

The Hall of Famer added that he plans to be in dad mode when it comes to his two-way star, WR/CB Travis Hunter, who is also expected to be a top pick.

Hunter, a Heisman hopeful, received high praise from his coach during the interview and the co-hosts dubbed him as Sanders' "other son."

"When it comes to the award of the Heisman, I think it's supposed to go to the best player in college football," Sanders said.

"Travis Hunter is not only the best offensive player in college football, he's the best defensive player. He's the best whole player. If I put him on special teams, he'd be the best returner. He's never tired. Never gives up."

Michael Irvin asked Deion Sanders about coaching the Cowboys | Speak

Both Shedeur Sanders and Hunter will be playing in the NFL next season, but Deion Sanders does not anticipate joining them. When Irvin asked his former Cowboys teammate if he had any interest in coaching Dallas next year, Sanders laughed and quickly shut down the conversation.

"I love it where I am," Sanders said, as he showed the "Speak" hosts his view of Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share