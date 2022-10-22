College Football College football Week 8: Ohio State-Iowa, Syracuse-Clemson top plays 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the college football season kicks off with a bang, as No. 2 Ohio State hosts Iowa and No. 14 Syracuse takes on No. 5 Clemson.

Later on FOX, it's a clash between No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon, while No. 20 Texas faces No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Closing things out is an SEC battle between No. 6 Alabama and No. 24 Mississippi State, followed by No. 8 TCU playing host to No. 17 Kansas State.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 8 slate.

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State

OH!

It took just one play for Ohio State to seize momentum of the game.

Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister jumped in front of a Spencer Petras throw for an easy takeaway, giving his squad possession on Iowa State's side of the field. The Buckeyes capitalized on the TO with a 46-yard FG to go up 3-0.

Boomerang

Ohio State's momentum was immediately reversed into a deficit. After coming away with an INT on its first defensive play, it gave away a defensive TD on the opening play of its second drive. Joe Evans plowed through the Buckeyes' O-line, and pummeled C.J. Stroud for a strip sack, plucking the loose football for a 13-yard TD.

Give it back!

Ohio State went 75 yards in 10 plays on its next scoring drive, which was heavily reliant on the run game. The team's defense gave it a chance to extend its lead midway through the first, forcing Petras into another giveaway for its second TO of the day.

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson

Flyin' by

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker. Clemson DE K.J. Henry. We think we know which man is winning this foot race, and when it played out in real time, the former skated past the latter for a short-yardage score. The TD tied things at seven early on.

