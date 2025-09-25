College Football College Football Week 5 Betting Report: Bettors Hyped to Wager Marquee Matchups Published Sep. 25, 2025 10:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Let us count the ways college football is treating us this weekend:

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State.

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss.

No. 17 Alabama vs. No. 5 Georgia.

Week 5 odds are littered with great games, and that includes the first one out of the gate on Saturday, as an under-the-radar USC outfit travels to Illinois in FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

"This college football weekend is loaded with marquee matchups. Bettors are excited to bet on these matchups," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said.

Bookmakers and sharp bettors offer their insights on all the big games, as we dive into college football Week 5 betting nuggets.

Top 10 Big Ten

Oregon is 4-0 straight up (SU) and 3-1 against the spread (ATS), doing well for bettors so far this season. Penn State is 3-0 SU but at 0-3 ATS, it hasn’t covered the spread yet. Part of the issue there: The Nittany Lions have been massive favorites of 42 points or more in all three games.

That’s a lot of points to cover, even against inferior competition. For that matter, Oregon has been favored by at least 26.5 points in all four of its games.

Both teams take a huge step up this week. Caesars Sports opened Penn State as a 3.5-point home favorite. The line dipped to -3 on Monday and remained at -3 as of Wednesday night.

"There’s a lot of two-way action so far on the spread," Feazel said. "And there are a lot of people taking Oregon on the moneyline. They see value there."

Public bettors in particular might find a Ducks' outright win more attractive than betting the point spread. Oregon moneyline is around +145 at Caesars, meaning a $100 bet would profit $145 (total payout $245) if the Ducks pull off the modest road upset in this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Worth noting: Penn State is rested, coming off a bye in Week 4.

College Football Rocks On FOX

No. 21 USC is quietly off to a 4-0 SU start (2-2 ATS), but it’s gotten louder with Jayden Maiava now in the thick of Heisman Trophy odds. The Trojans quarterback is the +1400 co-sixth choice at Caesars.

The Heisman race got more interesting this week with the news that Oklahoma QB John Mateer — the favorite last week — suffered a broken hand and could be out a month. That helped improve the stock of Maiava and others, including the new favorite, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza (+750).

It could get louder still for Maiava if he has a strong showing in USC’s toughest game yet, at No. 23 Illinois. The Illini are looking to bounce back in the Big Noon Kickoff, after getting absolutely smoked 63-10 at Indiana last week.

With that blowout firmly in mind, Caesars opened Southern Cal as a 6.5-point road favorite. The spread briefly got to -7 on Monday, then returned to -6.5, where it remained Wednesday night.

"Everybody had the same thoughts last week: Illinois was a little bit overrated," Feazel said, noting the Illini were ranked ninth in the AP poll, while Indiana was No. 19 at the time. "I don’t think any oddsmaker in town had Illinois in the top 10. And it was all Indiana money last week."

That trend continues so far in Week 5, even with a lengthy road trip and a noon ET start for the Trojans.

"What we’re seeing is one-way action on USC and the Over. Bettors remember what they saw last week," Feazel said.

The total opened at 59 and briefly topped out at 61 Wednesday morning, before backing up a notch to 60.5.

On Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone is looking for Notre Dame (1-2 SU and ATS) to keep the momentum rolling from a 56-30 rout of Purdue last week. The Fighting Irish travel to Arkansas (2-2 SU/1-3 ATS) for a noon ET kickoff Saturday.

And Stone is getting the best of the number at the moment.

Notre Dame opened as high as -6.5 at some sportsbooks but made its way down as low as -4 on Tuesday. As of Wednesday night, the Irish were consensus 4.5-point favorites.

Notre Dame is off to a slow start and certainly can’t afford another loss. But Stone noted the two losses were by a combined four points to schools currently in the top 10 — No. 2 Miami and No. 9 Texas A&M.

Stone sees the Irish keeping their dwindling College Football Playoff hopes alive with a much-needed win over a quality opponent on the road.

"Arkansas' defense just gave up a total of 73 points and 964 yards in back-to-back defeats to Ole Miss and Memphis," Stone said. "I see Notre Dame's running back tandem of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price having a big day on the ground against the Razorbacks.

"I think the Irish win by a touchdown or more in Fayetteville."

Where are Ohio State, Georgia in Joel Klatt's conference tiers?

SEC Showdowns

Saturday also features back-to-back SEC matchups, both with potential long-term consequences for the conference title and the College Football Playoff.

First on deck: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are 4-0 SU, with the Tigers 2-2 ATS and the host Rebels 3-1 ATS.

Caesars opened this contest a pick ‘em and got to Ole Miss -2.5 on Monday morning. But the line has been steady at Rebels -1.5 since early Wednesday morning.

"There’s just a slight edge toward Ole Miss," Feazel said. "We’re actually seeing more LSU action at the moment. But I expect a little more two-way action as we get closer to game time."

At 7:30 p.m. ET, it’s No. 17 Alabama vs. No. 5 Georgia between the hedges in Athens. The Bulldogs are 3-0 SU, but 0-3 ATS, while Alabama is 2-1 SU and ATS. Both teams are coming off byes.

The Crimson Tide can’t afford another loss, after falling 31-17 as 13.5-point favorites at Florida State in Week 1. But early bettors aren’t intrigued by Bama.

"Action-wise, it’s one-way so far on Georgia. We’re not seeing that same Bama action that we’ve seen in years past," Feazel said. "I expect to see a little buyback on Alabama, especially if the line goes to 3.5."

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

As of Wednesday night, there’s little to report in the way of major wagers on college football Week 5 odds. But how about this play at Caesars, in the aftermath of Indiana hanging a 63-burger on Illinois last week:

$1,624 Indiana +4000 to win the College Football Playoff

The 11th-ranked Hoosiers made the CFP last year but bowed out to Notre Dame in the first round. As impressive as Indiana’s Week 4 win was, it’s going to take a lot just to get to the Big Ten title game, never mind winning a CFP championship.

The Hoosiers (4-0 SU/3-1 ATS) are 7.5-point favorites at Iowa this week, but Kinnick Stadium can be a tough place to play. Plus, Indiana is at No. 6 Oregon on Oct. 11 and at No. 3 Penn State on Nov. 8.

If somehow Curt Cignetti has a lot of magic up his sleeve and makes a national title appearance, then the bettor bags $64,960 profit (total payout $66,584).

At least that Indiana bet is in far better shape than this one: $115,000 on Clemson +1300 to win the CFP. That wager was made at BetMGM in late June.

Clemson was a 17.5-point Week 4 home favorite vs. Syracuse and got bounced 34-21. The Tigers are now 1-3 SU, and you need the Hubble Telescope to see them on the CFP oddsboard, where they are +50000 long shots. That’s 500/1 in easier-to-read terms.

It’s probably pretty safe to say that $115,000 will be a donation to the house. But fear not. At the same time as the Clemson wager, the bettor fired $300,000 on Texas +500 and $200,000 on Penn State +750 to win the CFP.

If either of those teams get the job done, then that high-roller will make up for the Clemson mistake many times over.

