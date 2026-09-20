College Football Week 4 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

Arch Manning, the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the NFL draft, visits his uncle's old stomping grounds as No. 1 Texas takes on No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville. No. 20 Oregon also takes on No. 12 USC in a massive Big Ten showdown.

That's just two of the six top 25 matchups this weekend, but beyond these massive showdowns, there are several games flying under the radar and could offer intriguing betting opportunities.

Here are five of the best sleeper games to watch and wager on in Week 4 of college football.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Spread: Mississippi State -6.5

The Outlook: Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor continues to fuel his Heisman campaign after last week's win at South Carolina. Despite trailing by 16 points in the second quarter, Taylor and the Bulldogs outscored the Gamecocks 41-7 from that point until the early fourth quarter.

On the other sideline, Missouri has done nothing but outscore its opponents, 119-52, averaging nearly 40 points per game while allowing just 17.3. However, Mizzou found itself down 10-0 early against Troy last weekend, but a 24-point second quarter propelled the Tigers to a 27-17 win. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for just 91 yards and a touchdown in the victory, but he's still third in the SEC in passing touchdowns (8) and has proved he can win a game through the air.

Playoff Implication: If you haven't heard about Taylor or Mississippi State yet, you will soon enough. The Bulldogs made their first appearance in the top 25 after last week's win over South Carolina and moved to 3-0.

Missouri, meanwhile, has steadily climbed from its preseason No. 25 ranking. Both teams enter this SEC showdown 3-0, but if they want to stay undefeated and continue climbing the SEC standings, they'll have a gauntlet of ranked conference foes to navigate.

The Bulldogs begin a stretch in which four of their next five opponents are ranked. Same deal for the Tigers, who have four consecutive ranked teams on the schedule, starting with the Bulldogs.

Spread: UCLA -1.5

The Outlook: UCLA has the fifth-best rushing attack in the country, and running back Wayne Knight is leading the way. Knight has 345 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking eighth and first, respectively, in the country. In the Bruins' win over Purdue, Knight ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns, the second-most rushing yards of his career.

Meanwhile, a career day for Maryland quarterback Malik Washington still wasn't enough to lead the Terrapins to a win against Virginia Tech last week. Washington passed for 359 yards, the second-most in his career. The Terrapins now start conference play at 2-1, looking to avoid dropping to 2-2.

Playoff Implication: Not many people have UCLA on their radar, but the Bruins are 3-0 for the first time since 2023 and already 1-0 in conference play. If they can pull off a win in College Park, improving to 2-0 in the Big Ten, the Bruins could quickly start getting more attention around the country.

A long shot could be an understatement for Maryland's hopes of competing in the Big Ten, but they can play spoiler for this UCLA team.

Spread: Louisville -12.5

The Outlook: No. 16 Louisville was the last team standing in its high-scoring affair against No. 22 SMU, 41-31. Running back Keyjuan Brown's 53-yard scamper gave the Cardinals the lead, and they never gave it back. Even after its Week 1 loss against Ole Miss, Louisville sits near the top of the ACC with its win over SMU.

Wake Forest gave Miami its best shot, but it still wasn't enough for the win as the Demon Deacons fell 33-20. Wake Forest held the Hurricanes' offense to just seven points in the second half. If they can keep that offense out of the end zone, they should have no trouble with Louisville's.

Playoff Implication: If anybody wants to help Miami represent the ACC in the CFP, Louisville has one of the best chances to do so. The Cardinals are averaging 46 points per game, but they're also giving up 28.3, both third-most in the ACC.

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

The Outlook: West Virginia is coming off a huge rivalry win over No. 25 Virginia, 38-27, and is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook combined for 246 rushing yards. Along with his 123 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Hawkins Jr. had 190 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State followed up its stunning upset over Oregon with a throttling of Murray State, 59-0. Quarterback Drew Mestmaker threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns in the rout. The Cowboys racked up 662 yards of offense while holding the Racers to 160 total yards.

Playoff Implication: Oklahoma State already shocked the world once with its upset win over No. 6 Oregon at the time. If it wants to continue to put the nation and the Big 12 on notice, it needs to keep the train rolling, but this West Virginia team is no slouch. Hawkins Jr. and Cook are in the top five in the Big 12 in rushing and could cause major problems for this Cowboys defense.

Spread: Boise State -7

The Outlook: Boise State's Dylan Riley ran for 198 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lift the Broncos past South Dakota, 38-24. After that performance, Riley ranks third in the country in rushing yards, giving Boise State another workhorse in the backfield.

Western Michigan looked poised to pull off one of the biggest upsets ever in Week 1 against Michigan. Instead, the Broncos had what could have been an all-time victory and moment in college football taken away. Western Michigan didn't let that derail its season, though, and bounced back with two straight wins. However, much like Boise State, these Broncos needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a Week 3 win over Rice.

Playoff Implication: In this battle of the Broncos, everything is on the line for both teams. This could be an elimination game for these programs' hopes of representing the Group of 6 in the College Football Playoff.

For Western Michigan, the defense has been its identity so far this season. Michigan needed a last-second Hail Mary to score 13 points against the Broncos. For Boise State, its punishing ground game has been the driving force behind its offense and 2-1 start. One of these strengths will have to give in this game. Which will it be?

Week 4 Parlay Slip

Bet $10 to win $239.14 if: