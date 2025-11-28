College Football Week 14 Top Plays: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Speaks on Rumors

Week 14 of the college football season continues on Friday with a series of contested rivalry matchups that have pivotal College Football Playoff implications, and we've got you covered with all the action.

Here are the top plays from Friday!

Lane Kiffin Line

After the win, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said that he hasn't made up his mind on whether he's staying with the Rebels or leaving to become the next head coach at LSU. As part of a postgame interview, Kiffin says he has "a lot of praying to do."

4TH QUARTER

Big Play After Big Play

Mississippi State got a touchdown following Ole Miss reaching the end zone for a fourth time, but two plays later, QB Trinidad Chambliss hit WR Deuce Alexander for an 88-yard touchdown. The Rebels led 38-19 with 9:50 remaining in the game, which would be the final score.

They Connect Again

Mississippi State and Ole Miss traded field goals to open the second half, but then the Rebels took a 31-13 lead when QB Trinidad Chambliss and WR De'Zhaun Stribling connected for a 23-yard touchdown with 13:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Ole Miss Gets a Score Before the Half

Mississippi State pulled to within four points on a field goal with 1:45 remaining in the first half, but nine plays later, Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling reeled in a spectacular, 10-yard touchdown reception, giving the Rebels a 21-10 lead at halftime.

Anger Expressed

Both teams were involved in an extensive fight that stopped play for multiple minutes in the second quarter.

1ST QUARTER

Rebels Rolling

Mississippi State responded to Ole Miss with a 10-play, 97-yard touchdown drive, but the Rebels went right back to work, executing an eight-play drive that ended with Chambliss throwing a dime to WR Harrison Wallace for a 24-yard touchdown. Ole Miss led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

That Didn't Take Long!

It only took five plays for the Rebels to make their presence known, as RB Kewan Lacy ran around the Bulldogs' defense for a 31-yard rushing score on the opening possession of the game.

No. 13 Utah 31, at Kansas 21

4TH QUARTER

Devastating!

Kansas had the ball at the Utah 5-yard line before disaster struck for the Jayhawks. Faced with a third down, QB Jalon Daniels was intercepted by cornerback Elijah Davis, who ran the pick back 97 yards for a Utah touchdown. The Utes led 24-14 with 7:52 remaining in the game. The two teams traded touchdowns later in the quarter, and the Utes won, 31-21.

We Got a Good One!

Utah turned the ball over on downs to open the second half, which Kansas followed with an eight-play touchdown drive that was capped off by a 1-yard scoring rush from Daniels. The Jayhawks led 14-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Then, Kansas had a chance to stretch its lead before Daniels was intercepted in the end zone by Utah safety Jackson Bennee. And five plays later, QB Devon Dampier and WR Larry Simmons hooked up for a 28-yard touchdown, giving the Utes a 17-14 lead with 12:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.

2ND QUARTER

Utes Answer

Six plays after Kansas got on the board, Dampier stepped up and hit WR JJ Buchanan, who thundered downfield for a 58-yard touchdown. The Utes led 10-7 at halftime.

2ND QUARTER

Jayhawks Reach End Zone First

Kansas turned the ball over on its first drive and missed a field goal on its second one, but its third drive ended with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by RB Daniel Hishaw Jr., giving the Jayhawks a 7-3 lead with 12:03 remaining in the second quarter.

