College football Week 11 top plays: Ohio State holds big lead over Indiana

30 mins ago

Week 11 of the college football season features several highly-anticipated matchups across the board, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games.

No. 2 Ohio State jumped out to a quick start and is piling it on against Indiana, while Oklahoma and West Virginia are in a tight battle in Morgantown.

In the afternoon slate, No. 14 Penn State is set to host Maryland, while No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 11 Ole Miss in a massive SEC contest.

Closing things out, No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 25 Washington in a top 25 showdown, No. 19 Kansas State goes up against Baylor, No. 4 TCU is set to battle No. 18 Texas in an in-state rivalry game, and No. 12 UCLA hosts Arizona in the late game.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 11 slate.

FINAL: No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Buckeyes strike first

Is there a better wide receiver dup in college football than Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka? Simple answer … no. Egbuka got the Buckeyes on the board first in this one with a 6-yard touchdown catch, giving Ohio State an early 7-0 lead.

C.J. Stroud passed to Emeka Egbuka for a six-yard touchdown to lead Indiana 7-0

C.J. Stroud passed to Emeka Egbuka for a six-yard touchdown to lead Indiana 7-0
C.J. Stroud passed to Emeka Egbuka for a six-yard touchdown. Ohio State Buckeyes lead the Indiana Hoosiers 7-0 early in the first quarter.

Hayden all the way

Dallan Hayden made it look easy on his 14-yard touchdown run to extend Ohio State's lead to 14-0 in the first quarter.

Three TDs to start

After throwing a touchdown pass to Egbuka, C.J. Stroud threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Harrison to give Ohio State its third touchdown of the first quarter and a 21-0 lead. 

Big boy grab

AJ Barner climbed the ladder and reached up to haul in the 7-yard touchdown to get Indiana on the board. 

Peace out!

Miyan Williams negated Indiana's touchdown by hitting the gas to score a 48-yard touchdown to give Ohio State a 28-7 lead. 

O-H

Even after getting hurt, Williams had to throw up an O-H as he was carted off the field.

How'd he catch that?

Harrison made an unreal sideline grab, stretching out his right leg to get his foot down and secure the catch. 

Add another

Stroud threw his third touchdown of the day early in the second half to extend the Buckeyes lead to 35-7.

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Going the other way

Oklahoma's defense came up with a huge play early on as Danny Stutsman picked off JT Daniels on the Mountaineers' first possession.

Defense all day

Oklahoma's defense forced another turnover as West Virginia's Justin Johnson fumbled and Sooners defensive tackle Jordan Kelley recovered it.

Finally a touchdown

Eric Gray scored the game's first touchdown, running in for a 12-yard score to give the Sooners a 10-0 lead late in the first half.

Mountaineers strike quickly

Less than a minute after Oklahoma's touchdown, West Virginia got on the board when QB Garrett Greene ran it in himself for the score.

However …

PAT goes the other way

West Virginia bobbled the PAT and Oklahoma took advantage, scooping and scoring for two points right before the half! 

Have some wheat with that!

Bryce Ford-Wheaton won the jump ball and secured the touchdown grab to give the Mountaineers a one-point lead in the third. 

Gray all day

The Oklahoma running back powered through West Virginia's front to get the score, which was his second touchdown of the day. The Sooners got the two-point conversion, too, to take a 20-13 lead.

Fake for the first

West Virginia executed the fake punt just well enough, securing a first down on the run by a matter of inches. 

Greene ahead

West Virginia's QB ran for his second touchdown of the day, getting to the outside corner and beat Oklahoma's defenders for the score to tie the game 20-20 in the fouth.

COMING UP:

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sat 8:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Maryland Terrapins
MD
14
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 8:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
11
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS

No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (7 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
25
Washington Huskies
WASH
6
Oregon Ducks
ORE

No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor (7 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
19
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET) 

Sun 12:30 AM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
18
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

Arizona at No. 12 UCLA (10:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 3:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ
12
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
