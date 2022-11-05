College Football College football Week 10 top plays: Alabama-LSU, Texas-Kansas State, more 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the college football season features several incredible matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish!

Kicking things off Saturday, No. 7 TCU and No. 2 Ohio State came away with big wins in the early window. Later, all eyes were on the action in Athens, as No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 1 Tennessee to stay undefeated and move to 9-0. Elsewhere, Kansas pulled off a major upset at home against No. 18 Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Currently, No. 6 Alabama is up against No. 15 LSU in an all-important SEC tilt, while Texas takes on No. 13 Kansas State on FS1. Closing things out tonight, No. 10 UCLA faces Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 10 slate.

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU

Stay tuned for updates!

Texas at No. 13 Kansas State

Stay tuned for updates!

No. 1 Georgia 27, No. 2 Tennessee 13

Off to the races

Tennessee was first on the board in this one after Georgia fumbled on its opening drive, but the Bulldogs bounced back in a big way — charging downfield and coming up with two first-quarter touchdowns.

First, QB Stetson Bennett punched one in himself to give the home team a 7-3 edge.

Stetson Bennett rushes to the pylon for the TD Stetson Bennett's rushing TD gives the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead over the Volunteers.

Chaos!

Then, a picture-perfect 75-yard punt and a questionable safety no-call set the stage for another Bulldogs score, as Ladd McConkey reeled in a 37-yard pass from Bennett to give Georgia a double-digit lead.

Ladd McConkey TD gives Georgia a 14-3 lead over Tennessee A perfect punt, a questionable safety no-call and an immediate score from Ladd McConkey somehow gives Georgia a 14-3 lead over Tennessee in the first frame.

Third Time's the Charm

Georgia came up with its third touchdown of the first half, thanks to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's all-out effort.

The Bulldogs would go on to win, 27-13, putting an end to Tennessee's perfect season.

Stetson Bennett drives right down the field for another TD to give Georgia a commanding 21-3 lead Stetson Bennett drives right down the field for another TD to give the Georgia Bulldogs a commanding 21-3 lead over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16

Ground game strong

Kansas jumped out to an early lead thanks to Devin Neal's fancy footwork on this 31-yard touchdown run.

Devin Neal breaks loose for a 31-yard touchdown Devin Neal took off for a 31-yard TD, giving Kansas the lead vs. Oklahoma State.

Bouncing back

Oklahoma State answered in the second quarter with a score of its own, as QB Garret Rangel connected with Stephon Johnson in the corner of the end zone. Just like that, it was a three-point game.

Garret Rengel finds Stephon Johnson for an 8-yard score Garret Rengel found Stephon Johnson for an 8-yard TD to keep things close.

When it rains, it pours

There was no stopping Kansas after that, as QB Jason Bean popped off for a monster 73-yard touchdown run.

Jason Bean rushes for a 73-yard touchdown Jason Bean took off fo a 73-yard touchdown to extend Kansas' lead, 17-7.

For good measure

Bean followed that up with a quick touchdown pass to Lawrence Arnold to make it 24-7 ahead of the break.

Kansas' Jason Bean extends the Jayhawks' lead, 24-7 Jason Bean found Lawrence Arnold for an 8-yard touchdown ahead of halftime.

All gas, no brakes

Kansas started the second half the same way it ended the first — by scoring. Bean found fullback Jared Casey for a short touchdown to put the Jayhawks up 31-7.

Jason Bean finds Jared Casey in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown to extend Kansas' lead 31-7 Jason Bean found Jared Casey in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown. The Kansas Jayhawks lead 31-7 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Too little, too late

Oklahoma State added a fourth-quarter touchdown, courtesy of Jaden Nixon, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, as the Cowboys fell on the road.

No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Returning all the way

After forcing a quick stop on Texas Tech's opening drive, TCU got the quick score when Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown to put the Horned Frogs up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.

Derius Davis takes the punt return 82 yards for a TD TCU took the lead over Texas Tech Red after Derius Davis' 82-yard punt return TD.

No one stopping him

Jerand Bradley caught a pass over the middle and had plenty of daylight in front of him en route to scoring a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Behren Morton completes a 47-yard TD pass to Jerand Bradley Texas Tech's Behren Morton completes a 47-yard pass to Jerand Bradley for a TD.

Upset watch

J.J. Sparkman came down with the tough, contested 33-yard touchdown catch to give Texas Tech a 17-13 lead in the third quarter.

Tyler Shough completes 33-yard TD pass to J.J. Sparkman Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough completes a 33-yard pass to J.J. Sparkman for a touchdown. The Red Raiders hold onto a 17-13 lead against the Horned Frogs.

Finding the end zone

TCU's high-powered offense scored its first touchdown of the day in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Kendre Miller scored on the short run to give the Horned Frogs a 20-17 lead.

Kendre Miller finds a hole in Texas Tech's defense and punches it in Kendre Miller finds a hole in Texas Tech's defense to take the lead, 20-17.

Pulling away?

After stopping the Red Raiders on fourth down, Max Duggan threw his first touchdown pass of the day, connecting with Davis for a 23-yard score to put the Horned Frogs up 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

TCU takes a 27-17 lead after Max Duggan hits Derius Davis on a 23-yard TD The TCU Horned Frogs take a 27-17 lead after Max Duggan connects with Derius Davis on a 23-yard TD pass.

Separation is natural

TCU scored a third consecutive touchdown in the fourth quarter, this time on a 16-yard pass from Duggan to an open Emari Demercado. TCU, which trailed at the beginning of the frame, had doubled up Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders went on to score late in the final frame, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and things ended there, 34-24.

Duggan throws another TD Max Duggan found Emari Demercado in the end zone for a 16-yard score, allowing TCU to extend their lead, 34-17, against Texas Tech.

No. 3 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Wild start

Northwestern, a huge underdog in this matchup, surprised the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes by taking the lead at the end of the first quarter, 7-0, courtesy of Evan Hull scoring on a trick-play touchdown run.

Finding a rhythm

The nation's second-highest scoring offense only mustered up seven points in the first half against Northwestern, scoring its lone touchdown shortly before halftime on a run from Emeka Egbuka.

Celebrating in the rain

Miyan Williams rushed into the end zone from 27 yards out to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead in the third quarter, its first of the day. To celebrate, Williams did some snow angels in the wet Evanston weather.

It wasn't pretty, but not all wins have to be. Williams tacked on another second-half score as the Buckeyes earned a 21-7 win on the road.

BEST OF THE REST:

Coming through!

Illinois QB Tommy DeVito linked up with Isaiah Williams for a 60-yard touchdown early against Michigan State.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito finds Isaiah Williams on a 60-yard TD Illinois took the lead after Tommy DeVito found Isaiah Williams on a 60-yard TD.

Light work

Double coverage? No problem for Michigan State wideout Jayden Reed, who reeled in a tough touchdown to extend the Spartans' lead, 23-7.

Jayden Reed snags a TD through double coverage Jayden Reed's tough score extends Michigan State's lead over No. 16 Illinois.

COMING UP:

No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET)

