College football Week 10 top plays: Alabama-LSU, Texas-Kansas State, more
Week 10 of the college football season features several incredible matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish!
Kicking things off Saturday, No. 7 TCU and No. 2 Ohio State came away with big wins in the early window. Later, all eyes were on the action in Athens, as No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 1 Tennessee to stay undefeated and move to 9-0. Elsewhere, Kansas pulled off a major upset at home against No. 18 Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
Currently, No. 6 Alabama is up against No. 15 LSU in an all-important SEC tilt, while Texas takes on No. 13 Kansas State on FS1. Closing things out tonight, No. 10 UCLA faces Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET).
Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 10 slate.
Stay tuned for updates!
No. 1 Georgia 27, No. 2 Tennessee 13
Off to the races
Tennessee was first on the board in this one after Georgia fumbled on its opening drive, but the Bulldogs bounced back in a big way — charging downfield and coming up with two first-quarter touchdowns.
First, QB Stetson Bennett punched one in himself to give the home team a 7-3 edge.
Chaos!
Then, a picture-perfect 75-yard punt and a questionable safety no-call set the stage for another Bulldogs score, as Ladd McConkey reeled in a 37-yard pass from Bennett to give Georgia a double-digit lead.
Third Time's the Charm
Georgia came up with its third touchdown of the first half, thanks to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's all-out effort.
The Bulldogs would go on to win, 27-13, putting an end to Tennessee's perfect season.
Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16
Ground game strong
Kansas jumped out to an early lead thanks to Devin Neal's fancy footwork on this 31-yard touchdown run.
Bouncing back
Oklahoma State answered in the second quarter with a score of its own, as QB Garret Rangel connected with Stephon Johnson in the corner of the end zone. Just like that, it was a three-point game.
When it rains, it pours
There was no stopping Kansas after that, as QB Jason Bean popped off for a monster 73-yard touchdown run.
For good measure
Bean followed that up with a quick touchdown pass to Lawrence Arnold to make it 24-7 ahead of the break.
All gas, no brakes
Kansas started the second half the same way it ended the first — by scoring. Bean found fullback Jared Casey for a short touchdown to put the Jayhawks up 31-7.
Too little, too late
Oklahoma State added a fourth-quarter touchdown, courtesy of Jaden Nixon, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, as the Cowboys fell on the road.
Returning all the way
After forcing a quick stop on Texas Tech's opening drive, TCU got the quick score when Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown to put the Horned Frogs up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
No one stopping him
Jerand Bradley caught a pass over the middle and had plenty of daylight in front of him en route to scoring a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game.
Upset watch
J.J. Sparkman came down with the tough, contested 33-yard touchdown catch to give Texas Tech a 17-13 lead in the third quarter.
Finding the end zone
TCU's high-powered offense scored its first touchdown of the day in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Kendre Miller scored on the short run to give the Horned Frogs a 20-17 lead.
Pulling away?
After stopping the Red Raiders on fourth down, Max Duggan threw his first touchdown pass of the day, connecting with Davis for a 23-yard score to put the Horned Frogs up 27-17 in the fourth quarter.
Separation is natural
TCU scored a third consecutive touchdown in the fourth quarter, this time on a 16-yard pass from Duggan to an open Emari Demercado. TCU, which trailed at the beginning of the frame, had doubled up Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders went on to score late in the final frame, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and things ended there, 34-24.
No. 3 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
Wild start
Northwestern, a huge underdog in this matchup, surprised the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes by taking the lead at the end of the first quarter, 7-0, courtesy of Evan Hull scoring on a trick-play touchdown run.
Finding a rhythm
The nation's second-highest scoring offense only mustered up seven points in the first half against Northwestern, scoring its lone touchdown shortly before halftime on a run from Emeka Egbuka.
Celebrating in the rain
Miyan Williams rushed into the end zone from 27 yards out to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead in the third quarter, its first of the day. To celebrate, Williams did some snow angels in the wet Evanston weather.
It wasn't pretty, but not all wins have to be. Williams tacked on another second-half score as the Buckeyes earned a 21-7 win on the road.
BEST OF THE REST:
Coming through!
Illinois QB Tommy DeVito linked up with Isaiah Williams for a 60-yard touchdown early against Michigan State.
Light work
Double coverage? No problem for Michigan State wideout Jayden Reed, who reeled in a tough touchdown to extend the Spartans' lead, 23-7.
COMING UP:
No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET)