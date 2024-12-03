College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas at No. 2 behind Oregon; Ohio State drops to 6
The fifth set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday night. The Oregon Ducks, sitting at 12-0 overall and 9-0 in Big Ten play, maintain the No. 1 spot in the rankings following a 49-21 win over Washington to close out the regular season. The Ducks, who are the only remaining undefeated team in FBS play, will take on Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
There was a big shakeup following Ohio State's unforeseen loss to Michigan, as the Texas Longhorns moved up a spot and now maintain the No. 2 ranking, while Penn State is listed at No. 3.
Notre Dame comes in at No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings, while Georgia rounds out the top five.
Here is a look at the fifth set of CFP rankings:
1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. SMU
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. Miami (Fla.)
13. Ole Miss
14. South Carolina
15. Arizona State
16. Iowa State
17. Clemson
18. BYU
19. Missouri
20. UNLV
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Colorado
24. Army
25. Memphis
Now that the fifth set of CFP rankings are live, here is a look at what the projected bracket would look like:
1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee)
2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Georgia vs. 10. Indiana)
3. SMU: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama)
4. Boise State: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Penn State vs. 12. Arizona State)
5. Penn State vs. 12. Arizona State
6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama
7. Georgia vs. 10. Indiana
8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee
First two teams out:
Miami
Ole Miss
College football playoff predictions: Potential Ohio State-Georgia Round 1 matchup
NFL Week 13 Big Bets Recap: $5 on 13-team parlay cashes in for $23k
2024 Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon reigns supreme, while Ohio State slips
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Top teams off board, Indiana surges
Michigan-Ohio State fight: What we know about the postgame scuffle
AP Top 25: Oregon remains No. 1; Ohio State, Miami, Clemson take plunge
Inside Ryan Day's fourth straight loss to Michigan: 'Disappointed. Unexpected. Crushed.'
Baker Mayfield doesn't think NCAA should ban flag planting: 'Let the boys play'
Florida State hires Nebraska's Tony White as defensive coordinator
