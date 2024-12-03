College Football
College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas at No. 2 behind Oregon; Ohio State drops to 6
College Football

College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas at No. 2 behind Oregon; Ohio State drops to 6

Updated Dec. 3, 2024 7:26 p.m. ET

The fifth set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday night. The Oregon Ducks, sitting at 12-0 overall and 9-0 in Big Ten play, maintain the No. 1 spot in the rankings following a 49-21 win over Washington to close out the regular season. The Ducks, who are the only remaining undefeated team in FBS play, will take on Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

There was a big shakeup following Ohio State's unforeseen loss to Michigan, as the Texas Longhorns moved up a spot and now maintain the No. 2 ranking, while Penn State is listed at No. 3.

Notre Dame comes in at No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings, while Georgia rounds out the top five.

Here is a look at the fifth set of CFP rankings:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Oregon
2. Texas 
3. Penn State 
4. Notre Dame 
5. Georgia
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. SMU
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. Miami (Fla.)
13. Ole Miss 
14. South Carolina
15. Arizona State
16. Iowa State
17. Clemson
18. BYU
19. Missouri
20. UNLV
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Colorado
24. Army 
25. Memphis

Now that the fifth set of CFP rankings are live, here is a look at what the projected bracket would look like:

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee)

2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Georgia vs. 10. Indiana)

3. SMU: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama)

4. Boise State: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Penn State vs. 12. Arizona State) 

5. Penn State vs. 12. Arizona State

6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama

7. Georgia vs. 10. Indiana

8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee

First two teams out: 
Miami
Ole Miss

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134 — end-of-season edition

2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134 — end-of-season edition

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes