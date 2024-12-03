College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: Texas at No. 2 behind Oregon; Ohio State drops to 6 Updated Dec. 3, 2024 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The fifth set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday night. The Oregon Ducks , sitting at 12-0 overall and 9-0 in Big Ten play, maintain the No. 1 spot in the rankings following a 49-21 win over Washington to close out the regular season. The Ducks, who are the only remaining undefeated team in FBS play, will take on Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

There was a big shakeup following Ohio State 's unforeseen loss to Michigan, as the Texas Longhorns moved up a spot and now maintain the No. 2 ranking, while Penn State is listed at No. 3.

Notre Dame comes in at No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings, while Georgia rounds out the top five.

Here is a look at the fifth set of CFP rankings:

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. SMU

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. Miami (Fla.)

13. Ole Miss

14. South Carolina

15. Arizona State

16. Iowa State

17. Clemson

18. BYU

19. Missouri

20. UNLV

21. Illinois

22. Syracuse

23. Colorado

24. Army

25. Memphis

Now that the fifth set of CFP rankings are live, here is a look at what the projected bracket would look like:

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee)

2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Georgia vs. 10. Indiana)

3. SMU: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama)

4. Boise State: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Penn State vs. 12. Arizona State)

5. Penn State vs. 12. Arizona State

6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Alabama

7. Georgia vs. 10. Indiana

8. Ohio State vs. 9. Tennessee

First two teams out:

Miami

Ole Miss

