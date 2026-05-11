Georgia captured the SEC title last December by defeating perennial foe Alabama.

Can the Dawgs — who went 7-1 in the SEC in 2025 — find their way back to the title game and claim the conference two years in a row?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

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SEC Conference Championship Game Winner 2026

Georgia: -190

Alabama: +315

Texas: +920

Tennessee: +1650

Ole Miss: +2900

Kentucky: +4000

LSU: +8000

South Carolina: +13000

Oklahoma: +14000

Missouri: +16500

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite: Georgia tops this board, and rightfully so. It has won the last two SEC titles and has won three in the past four seasons. The Dawgs won their most recent SEC Championship in 2025, defeating Alabama 28-7. This year, they are 6-1 in conference, a game ahead of Alabama (5-2) and Kentucky (5-2). Bama is second on the board, and the Bulldogs own a 20-17 win this season over their nemesis. UGA opened the season as the +260 to win the conference title game.

Texas Two-Step: As in the Longhorns have taken a few steps in the wrong direction this season, but are still in the hunt to win the SEC title game and make it to the CFP. Texas has wins over Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Missouri, and losses to Oklahoma and Florida. The SEC is a beast. The Longhorns are 4-2 in the conference, only a game behind UGA in the loss column. They opened the year as the +310 second choice.