The Georgia Bulldogs captured the SEC Championship last December by defeating perennial foe Alabama.

Can the Dawgs — who went 7-1 in the SEC in 2025 — find their way back to the title game and claim the conference two years in a row?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 11.

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SEC Conference Championship Game winner 2026

Texas: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Georgia: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Texas A&M: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Alabama: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

LSU: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Ole Miss: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Oklahoma: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tennessee: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Florida: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Missouri: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Auburn: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

South Carolina: +5500 (bet $560 total)

Vanderbilt: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kentucky: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Mississippi State: +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total)

Arkansas: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorites: The Longhorns and the Dawgs top this board, and rightfully so. As its starting quarterback, Texas has a Heisman favorite in Arch Manning and Georgia won the most recent SEC Championship in 2025, defeating Alabama 28-7. Having recently joined the conference in 2024, Texas has never won the SEC in football. Georgia, on the other hand, has won three of the last four.

Wild West: The next two squads on the board — A&M and Bama — are from what was formerly the western side of the conference. That was before the SEC moved away from divisions. The Aggies and the Tide both finished their 2025 campaigns with 7-1 records in conference play. A&M was led by QB Marcel Reed who, at one point last season, was in the Heisman conversation. Ty Simpson, Bama's starting QB, who helped lead the Tide to an SEC title game appearance in 2025, was selected with the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Like Texas, Texas A&M has never won the conference since joining in 2012. The Tide have won the conference seven times since 2014.