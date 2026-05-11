College Football
2026 SEC Title Game Odds: Georgia Favored; Can Texas Make Up Ground?
College Football

2026 SEC Title Game Odds: Georgia Favored; Can Texas Make Up Ground?

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 2:01 p.m. ET

Georgia captured the SEC title last December by defeating perennial foe Alabama.

Can the Dawgs — who went 7-1 in the SEC in 2025 — find their way back to the title game and claim the conference two years in a row?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

 

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SECSEC Conference Championship Game Winner 2026

Georgia: -190
Alabama: +315
Texas: +920
Tennessee: +1650
Ole Miss: +2900
Kentucky: +4000
LSU: +8000
South Carolina: +13000 
Oklahoma: +14000
Missouri: +16500

 

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite: Georgia tops this board, and rightfully so. It has won the last two SEC titles and has won three in the past four seasons. The Dawgs won their most recent SEC Championship in 2025, defeating Alabama 28-7. This year, they are 6-1 in conference, a game ahead of Alabama (5-2) and Kentucky (5-2). Bama is second on the board, and the Bulldogs own a 20-17 win this season over their nemesis. UGA opened the season as the +260 to win the conference title game.

Texas Two-Step: As in the Longhorns have taken a few steps in the wrong direction this season, but are still in the hunt to win the SEC title game and make it to the CFP. Texas has wins over Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Missouri, and losses to Oklahoma and Florida. The SEC is a beast. The Longhorns are 4-2 in the conference, only a game behind UGA in the loss column. They opened the year as the +310 second choice.

 
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