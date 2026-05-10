Northwestern Lands Commitment from QB RJ Day, Son of Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will see a family member of his in conference play in the coming years.

St. Francis DeSales quarterback RJ Day, who is the son of the Ohio State head coach, has committed to Northwestern as part of its 2027 recruiting class, he announced Sunday. However, Day didn't spurn his father. The younger Day didn't receive an offer from Ohio State, picking Northwestern over offers from Purdue, Cincinnati, Boston College and South Florida. Day drew interest from two other Big Ten schools as well.

Day is rated as a three-star recruit, with 247 Sports ranking him as the 86th-best quarterback prospect in his recruiting class.

On the field, Day has been a record-setter with the Stallions. He was a three-year starter and leaves the program as its all-time leading passer with 5,714 yards and 54 touchdowns.

A potential factor in his recruitment appears to be Northwestern’s revamped offensive staff under coordinator Chip Kelly. He previously worked with Ryan Day at Ohio State, serving as his play caller during the Buckeyes’ 2024 national championship season.

The hire creates a unique full-circle moment for the family, as Kelly also served as the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire when Ryan Day was the school's star quarterback from 1998-2001. This deep-rooted history started with Kelly recruiting and coaching Day, who now transitions to coaching Day's son.

RJ Day’s commitment adds a unique storyline to Northwestern’s class, given his family ties to one of college football’s most prominent coaches. It also marks a rare crossover between a Big Ten program and the son of an active Ohio State head coach.

Day joins a growing Northwestern recruiting class under coach David Braun that also includes three-star offensive lineman Josiah Wallace, tight end Wyatt Frey, Brady Johnson, and offensive lineman Cade Reikowski.

As RJ Day moves from Columbus to Evanston, he trades the shadow of his father's program for a chance to build his own Big Ten legacy. His arrival adds a layer of high-stakes family drama to the conference schedule for years to come, with Northwestern scheduled to face Ohio State in 2027.