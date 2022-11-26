College Football
College Football live updates: Oregon-Oregon State, Auburn-Alabama, more
College Football live updates: Oregon-Oregon State, Auburn-Alabama, more

3 mins ago

Week 13 of the college football season continues following an incredible matchup between rivals No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan at in Columbus, Ohio, where the Wolverines secured a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes.

Currently, we've got two in-state showdowns under way as No. 9 Oregon takes on No. 21 Oregon State and No. 7 Alabama looks to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive as they take on rival Auburn in the highly anticipated Iron Bowl. Elsewhere, No. 11 Penn State is playing host to Michigan State in a Big Ten clash.

Later, No. 15 Notre Dame is on the road to take on No. 6 USC (7:30 p.m. ET), followed by No. 12 Kansas State playing host to in-state rival Kansas to close things out on FOX (8 p.m. ET).

Here are our live updates!

No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

Superman catch!

Oregon State began the game with a field goal, but it didn't take long for the Ducks to strike. Oregon QB Bo Nix threw a deep pass to Chase Cota, who made a Superman-like catch for a 44-yard score.

Beavers bounce back

Oregon State jumped out to a 10-7 lead when quarterback Ben Gulbranson scored on a sneak.

Second-quarter surge

Nix connected with wideout Troy Franklin for 9-yard touchdown to put Oregon on top, 14-10, at the break.

Heating up

Oregon continued to heat up in the second half. Jordan James punched in a short scamper early in the third quarter after a costly Oregon State turnover. 

Then, Noah Whittington put the Ducks up 28-10 with a 5-yard score on Oregon's following possession.

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama

Auburn strikes first

The Tigers struck first in this classic rivalry matchup. Robby Ashford took the snap and turned on the jets, cruising 24 yards into the end zone for the score and the lead, 7-0.

Scoring aplenty

Bryce Young brought the Crimson Tide right back, scrambling for a 5-yard score to tie the game. 

Then, Young struck again, tossing a 10-yard touchdown to Jase McClellan to put Alabama up 14-7 as the first quarter came to a close.

Big-time turnover

After a costly Auburn fumble, Alabama's offense went 52 yards in four plays to score again, this time on a 5-yard run courtesy of Roydell Willams. Just like that, the Tide opened the second quarter with a 21-7 lead.

Throwing strikes

The Tigers marched back down the field to cut into Alabama's lead when Ashford hit Ja'Varrius Johnson on a pretty pass for a 20-yard score, closing the gap slightly. 

All gas, no brakes

The Tide answered back with its fourth first-half touchdown when Ja'Corey Brooks broke off for 32 yards.

For good measure

Ahead of halftime, Young found Treashon Holden for a 27-yard score to extend Alabama's lead, 35-14.

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State

Driving down

Penn State QB Sean Clifford marched the Nittany Lions 90 yards in 11 plays to open the scoring, capping the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson.

Trickery!

Penn State added its second first-half score on a smooth double-pass play from Clifford to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who then hit Johnson for a 48-yard touchdown to close out first second quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sun 12:30 AM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND
6
USC Trojans
USC

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 1:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN
12
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

