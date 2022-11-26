College Football
Michigan-Ohio State live updates: Blake Corum reportedly to play for Wolverines
College Football

Michigan-Ohio State live updates: Blake Corum reportedly to play for Wolverines

2 mins ago

Week 13 of the college football season is in full swing Saturday, starting with a monster matchup between classic rivals No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, as both undefeated squads are vying for a spot to the Big Ten Championship. Watch The Game live at noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App!

Here are our live updates!

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State

8:55 a.m. ET: Ohio State officially down TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Buckeyes will be missing two stars due to injury, among eight players out for the team. Henderson was hurt in last week's game against Maryland, reinjuring his foot. Smith-Njigba was expected to contend for the Heisman this season before a hamstry injury hit, limiting him to three games this season.

8:40 a.m. ET: Blake Corum reportedly plans to play

Michigan appears to be getting a big boost, per an ESPN report that star running back Blake Corum plans on suiting up against Ohio State. Corum absorbed a low, open-field tackle in the second quarter of last Saturday's game against Illinois and immediately clutched his left knee in pain. His status was up in the air all week.

Corum is the unquestioned focal point of this year’s Michigan offense with 245 carries for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns — all of which rank in the top seven nationally. We will find out how much he can give Michigan if he indeed plays Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more:

COMING UP: 

No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State (3:30 p.m. ET)

