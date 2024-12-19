'CFP BIG Bets': Can Ohio State, Notre Dame cover wide spreads?
Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.
Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their best bets for the College Football Playoff.
Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."
(All times ET)
NO. 10 INDIANA @ NO. 7 NOTRE DAME (Friday, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN)
Colin's pick: Indiana +7.5
Colin's thoughts: "A lot of lousy weather. I think it's a low-scoring, ugly game with a lot of running. These are very good defenses. I like both of these coaching staffs. I think if you give these coaching staffs time, it's gonna be a fairly competitive game. I think Notre Dame is the better team and Notre Dame will win."
J-Mac's pick: Notre Dame -7.5
J-Mac's thoughts: "Indiana, when they stepped up in class this year against Michigan and Ohio State, they did not look good."
NO. 12 CLEMSON @ NO. 5 TEXAS (Saturday, 4 p.m., TNT/Max)
Colin's pick: Under 52 total points
Colin's thoughts: "I think Texas knows they have a significantly better roster, and they'll be conservative like they have the last three weeks. I don't think they're gonna unveil any of their playbook to let the next couple of teams they play see it."
J-Mac's pick: Texas -12
J-Mac's thoughts: "Clemson felt like they won their Super Bowl to get into this game, beating SMU. … Would not be surprised if Texas drops a 40-burger. I don't think highly of Clemson. They have not been good all season."
NO. 9 TENNESSEE @ NO. 8 OHIO STATE (Saturday, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN)
Colin's pick: Tennessee +7.5
Colin's thoughts: "Thirteen-degree weather. Tennessee to keep it close against Ohio State. I think their defensive line is gonna force Ohio State to throw the ball 40 times, and I don't trust Will Howard — and Ohio State didn't trust Will Howard against Michigan. Tennessee has a great run-game and a great D-line. … The pressure is on Ohio State."
J-Mac's pick: Ohio State -7.5
J-Mac's thoughts: "I believe that that Ohio State-Michigan game was a complete overreaction. Everybody is bailing on Ohio State. … I think they show up here."
