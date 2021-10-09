College Football C.J. Stroud, Kennedy Brooks highlight Week 6's top college football performers 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kennedy Brooks took the direct snap, faked to his right, juked a defender and then bursted through a hole as he ran into the end zone for a 33-yard score. Jaden Haselwood was right behind him, delivering a celebratory hug as Brooks crossed the goal line.

Andrew Raym followed by squeezing Brooks into his arms and Michael Woods finished off the celebration by sharing an emphatic high-five with the Sooners' junior running back.

Fans in their crimson and cream jumped up and down, and screams of joy echoed throughout the 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium as the scoreboard read 54-48 in favor of Oklahoma. Welcome to the Red River Showdown, where anything goes – and on Saturday, fans were treated to one of the most memorable renditions in this storied college football rivalry.

The Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit to secure the victory, which matched the second-largest comeback in program history, and Brooks' career-day was a huge reason why.

"Ain't no way Oklahoma should have won this game and yet... 6-0 BABY!" FOX Sports College Football Writer RJ Young said. "My man said, 'Hey Oklahoma, I’m gonna put you on my back.'"

RJ Young shares his thoughts after the Oklahoma Sooners pulled off an epic 55-48 comeback win over the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry.

Brooks finished the game with a career-high 217 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over Texas, earning the top spot on this week's list of "Saturday Standouts."

Brooks wasn't the only one who left his mark on Week 6 of the college football season.

Here is a look at the top individual performances from Saturday’s games.

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

This year's Red River Showdown didn't have quite the pizzaz that other Texas-Oklahoma matchups had in the past. In fact, it looked like this game was going to get out-of-hand early, as the Longhorns took a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. And then came Kennedy Brooks. The Sooners' talented running back rushed for 217 yards and a pair of go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard game-sealing run in the final seconds to lead No. 6-ranked Oklahoma to a memorable 55-48 win over Texas.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud continues to get better every single game and if he can keep that momentum going in the second half of the season, look out! The talented redshirt freshman QB completed 24 of 33 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns in Ohio State's dominant 66-17 victory over Maryland. Stroud has developed a great rapport with the Buckeyes' top three receivers – Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba – who combined for 17 catches, 307 yards and four touchdowns. It's still early in the season, but Stroud has this OSU team looking more like the College Football Playoff contender we thought it would be coming into this year's campaign.

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins, 66-17, behind 406 yards and five touchdowns from C.J. Stroud.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

Kenneth Walker was not on any preseason All-American lists heading into this season. He wasn't on any All-Big Ten lists either. In fact, he wasn't even announced as a starter until right before the Spartans' Week 1 matchup against Northwestern. But through six weeks of the season, there hasn't been a better running back in America than the Wake Forest transfer. Walker was spectacular again on Saturday, carrying the ball 29 times for 233 yards and a touchdown in Michigan State's 31-13 win over Rutgers. This was the second 200-yard game this season for Walker, who leads the nation in rushing with 913 yards, in addition to his nine rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

They don't call him "Speedy" Nailor for nothing. Michigan State's electric wide receiver torched the Rutgers defense for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-13 victory. Nailor's touchdown grabs from MSU QB Payton Thorne came on passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards. It was the fifth time in FBS history a team has had a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher and a 200-yard receiver in the same game.

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma

Out with Spencer Rattler and in with freshman QB Caleb Williams. After Rattler turned the ball over twice in the first half of Saturday's matchup against Texas, Lincoln Riley made the decision to pull him in favor of Williams late in the second quarter. The true freshman QB came in and played like he's been doing this for years. Williams threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns while adding 88 yards and a rushing touchdown in the Sooners' incredible 55-48 come-from-behind victory. Oklahoma's 21-point comeback victory tied the second-largest comeback win in program history.

Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler and led the Oklahoma Sooners to a 55-48 comeback win after they were losing by 21 points to the Texas Longhorns.

Gerry Bohanon, QB and Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

A pair of Baylor Bears make their first appearance on this list, as Gerryy Bohanan threw for a career-high 336 yards and four touchdowns, including a 76-yarder to Tyquan Thornton on just the second play of the game to lead Baylor to a 45-20 victory over West Virginia. Thornton finished with eight catches for a career-best 187 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Thornton's 187 yards is the highest total since KD Cannon had 189 receiving yards back in 2014.

Gerry Bohanon tossed a 75-yard pass for Tyquan Thornton to score the first touchdown for the Baylor Bears, taking the lead on the second play from scrimmage against the West Virginia Mountaineers

Kendre Miller and Zach Evans, RB, TCU

When you have a running back duo that combines for 328 yards and five touchdowns in a victory, you're going to find yourself on this list. TCU's Kendre Miller and Zach Evans shredded the Texas Tech defense in a 52-31 win on Saturday. Miller scored on runs of 75, 45 and 33 yards, while Evans scored on runs of seven and one yard, both in the first half.

Zach Calzada, QB, Texas A&M

Was there a more gutsy performance throughout all of college football on Saturday than that of Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada? Simple answer … no. Facing the No. 1-ranked team in college football and coming off two straight losses, Calzada remained calm and poised, completing 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns as the Aggies shocked Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night, ending the Crimson Tide's winning streak at 19 games.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Levis has become a regular on this list and he earned his way on it again this week, as he accounted for five touchdowns to lead No. 16-ranked Kentucky to an impressive 42-21 win over LSU. The Wildcats' dual-threat QB completed 14 of 17 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns while adding 75 yards and two scores on the ground in the win. Levis and the Wildcats are off to their first 6-0 start in 71 years.

Iowa Defense

It would be a near-impossible exercise to pick just one player from Iowa's defense following a memorable 23-20 victory over Penn State in a top-five Big Ten clash. After trailing 17-10 at halftime, the Hawkeyes' defense went on to hold the Nittany Lions to just three points in the second half en route to the win. Jack Campbell led Iowa with nine tackles and the Hawkeyes recorded four interceptions, giving them a nation-leading 16 on the season.

Joel Klatt breaks down what he liked from the Iowa Hawkeye's victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions alongside Iowa fans in the parking lot.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.