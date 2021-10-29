College Football By the numbers: Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State take center stage in Week 9 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the college football season is offering up rivalries and ranked matchups all in one package.

The Big Ten takes center stage, with three of the conference's teams currently ranked in the top 10 taking the field — and two of them facing off.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 9.

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

12 p.m. ET on FOX

71-37-5: Michigan leads the all-time series with 71 wins, though Michigan State won last season's matchup 27-24. Michigan State is also 10-7-1 against Michigan in their ranked matchups.

7-0: This is the first time that both of these teams enter their rivalry game 7-0, and it is the fifth time both teams have been ranked in the top 10 when facing off. Michigan State is 3-1 in such matchups so far.

45: The team with the most rushing yards has won 45 of the past 51 meetings, including 26 in a row from 1969 to 1994. This bodes well for Michigan, which ranks first in the Big Ten and fifth in the FBS in rushing offense, averaging 253.5 yards per game.

3-3: Jim Harbaugh has a .500 record against Michigan State since becoming the head coach at Michigan.

80: Michigan State is tied for first in the FBS in 80-plus-yard plays (two), 70-plus-yard plays (four) and 60-plus-yard plays (seven). The Spartans are tied for fifth with nine plays of 50-plus yards.

3.71: Michigan State ranks first in the Big Ten and tied for fifth in the FBS with 3.71 sacks per game.

No. 1 Georgia at Florida

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

55-44-2: Georgia leads the all-time series against Florida and has won six of the past 10 matchups, though the Gators won last season's matchup 44-28.

2017: This is the first time since 2017 that these teams aren't both ranked in the top 10 for this game.

6.6: Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 6.6 points per game. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 269-46 through seven games.

11: Opponents have advanced to the red zone against Georgia just 11 times this season.

1: This is the first time in Florida history that the school has faced the AP No. 1-ranked team twice in one season.

254.3: The Gators' 254.3 rushing yards per game rank fourth in the FBS.

No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

34-10: Auburn leads the all-time series with 34 wins. The Tigers have won five in a row, including last season's 35-28 victory at Ole Miss.

6: Ole Miss ranks in the top 10 in the country in six categories: total offense (541.1 YPG), scoring offense (41.9 PPG), rushing offense (263.3 YPG), first downs (195), passes intercepted (one) and turnovers lost (five).

5: Ole Miss is one of five teams that have thrown just one interception this season.

8: Auburn is second in the SEC and 10th nationally in tackles for loss, averaging eight per game.

4: Auburn is the only SEC team with three players with at least four sacks each.

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

21-14: Ohio State leads the series with 21 wins. The Buckeyes have won four straight meetings, and Penn State hasn't won in Columbus since 2011.

13: Penn State has forced a turnover in 13 straight games.

14.7: The Nittany Lions are allowing just 14.7 points per game in 2021, ranking sixth in the country and third in the Big Ten.

19-0: Ohio State is 19-0 in Big Ten games under head coach Ryan Day.

19: The Buckeyes have scored touchdowns on 19 straight possessions with C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

1: The Buckeyes’ offense leads the country in scoring (49.3 PPG) and total yards (559.7 YPG).

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.