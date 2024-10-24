College Football Boise State's Ashton Jeanty now tied for highest-rated player in 'College Football 25' Published Oct. 24, 2024 4:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The player rating in EA Sports' "College Football 25" is starting to resemble the Heisman leaderboard.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's overall rating in the video game increased by a point, moving up to a 97 overall to tie him for the highest-rated player in "College Football 25," EA Sports shared in its latest ratings update on Thursday. Colorado's Travis Hunter and Michigan's Will Johnson were previously the only other players to have a 97 rating in the game. Neither of their ratings moved in the latest update.

Jeanty has taken the college football world by storm this fall. He leads the country in rushing (1,248 yards) by more than 200 yards and is averaging a whopping 9.9 yards per carry. He's also tied for first among all running backs in rushing touchdowns, reaching the end zone 17 times this year. Additionally, Jeanty has rushed for at least 180 yards in five of Boise State's first six games.

As Jeanty has dominated his competition this season, he has quickly surged up the odds board for the Heisman. Entering Week 9, he is the favorite to win the award at +220. Hunter was close behind Jeanty a couple of weeks ago, with his odds of winning the award moving to +350 on Oct. 6. But a shoulder injury has limited Hunter's snaps over Colorado's past two games, causing his odds to drop to +2200.

Miami (Fla.) quarterback Cam Ward now has the second-best odds to win the Heisman (+260), and he saw his rating in "College Football 25" increase on Thursday as well. It was bumped by two points, making him a 93 overall. Ward leads the nation in passing yards (2,538) and passing touchdowns (24) to go with 190 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

While Ward is second on the Heisman odds board, he isn't the highest-rated quarterback in "College Football 25." Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is the highest-rated quarterback in the game, with his rating improving by a point to 94 in the latest update. Sanders is fifth in the nation in passing (2,268) to go with 19 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's rating also improved by a point, making his overall rating a 93.

Several other notable players had their overall rating increased in Thursday's update. Star freshmen wide receivers Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and Ryan Williams of Alabama were both bumped up to a 90 overall. With the increase, both are now among the 13 highest-rated wide receivers in the game.

A pair of Penn State stars also had their overall ratings increased amid the team's 6-0 start. Edge rusher Abdul Carter's rating increased by three points, giving him a 94 overall. His increase makes him the second-highest-rated edge rusher in the game, trailing only Tennessee's James Pearce. Quarterback Drew Allar's rating increased by two points, giving him a 91. Allar is one of the seven highest-rated quarterbacks in the game with the increase.

Other notable player ratings increases include Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson. Manning's rating was bumped two points, giving him an 89 overall rating in the game after he impressed in two starts earlier this season. Johnson's rating increased by four points, making him a 91 overall. Johnson is second in the nation in rushing (1,035 yards) and has rushed for 13 touchdowns this season.

San Diego State edge rusher Trey White had the biggest overall rating increase in the latest update. His rating improved 15 points, moving up to an 88 overall. White is tied for the most sacks in the nation (11) and has 32 total tackles to go with a forced fumble.

There were also some players who saw their ratings decrease in the latest update. Both Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita saw their respective ratings decrease by a point. Beck, who's now a 91 overall, has thrown for 1,993 yards and 15 touchdowns this season but has also thrown eight interceptions over the past four games. Fifita, whose rating is now at an 88, has thrown for more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine) this season amid Arizona's 3-4 start.

