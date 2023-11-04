College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Texas vs. Kansas State Updated Nov. 4, 2023 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Alright. Alright. Alright.

It's Week 10 and there's nothing like a college football pregame show with Matthew McConaughey in Austin, Texas.

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew headed to Texas' capital ahead of the Longhorns' meet-up with No. 23 Kansas State, and they were joined by the "Minister of Culture" himself alongside eager Longhorns and Wildcats fans for a good ole time.

Fans came ready to represent, bringing the energy, the burnt orange hats, and, of course, creative signs.

The best sign of the day, and the winner of $500 from Wendy's, went to a couple Longhorn fans who reminded us there is another holiday between Halloween and Christmas.

Check out some of the other best signs our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew spotted during the pregame!

