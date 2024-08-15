College Football 'Bear Bets': Best Heisman, Doak Walker, Biletnikoff Award bets to make now Published Aug. 15, 2024 5:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The countdown to the college football season is on, as Week 0 is right around the corner.

With games starting soon, "Bear Bets" is also continuing its countdown to the 2024 season.

Last week, the "Bear Bets" squad shared their best College Football Playoff bets and which teams to fade.

This week, Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz reconvened with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill to share their favorite award bets in the first edition of the Gambling Group Chat of the college football season.

Let's dive into all the fun.

Who are you wagering to win the Heisman?

Sammy P: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (+1400)

"I look at a quarterback that threw for over 3,000 yards last year, 31 touchdowns total, most of those through the air. He had some on the ground. He's got like, three NFL receivers, and he's got four offensive linemen that Lane Kiffin has slowly plopped into that line because that was really their weak spot the last two, three years.

"I also look for Heisman moments. There's a game on Nov. 9 in Oxford where Georgia comes to Ole Miss. I know Georgia is awesome, but Georgia's front is not as good as it's been in years past. … I saw the stat that the Heisman favorite has only won once in the last nine years. So this is an award where you don't want to take Dillon Gabriel or Carson Beck."

Hill: Also like Dart, but have a few sleepers

"I think Jalen Milroe can have a big year. Remember, last year, that center killed him — snaps at his feet, his ankles over his head. Kalen DeBoer is going to open up the passing game. We know how good DeBoer is as an offensive coach.

"We want to get clicks. We want to get views. How about a bet that's not going to win, but at least, you might get a cash out or something: Arch Manning to win the Heisman. I'm not a Quinn Ewers guy. Is it possible we see Arch Manning if Ewers struggles early against Michigan? If you want a real dart, no pun intended, maybe throw a couple of bucks on Manning."

Schwartz: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+1000)

"Kalen DeBoer had Michael Penix Jr. in New York last year as a runner-up. Milroe is a physically gifted quarterback. He needs to work on the intermediate part of his game. He can throw short and deep. If DeBoer can get him a little bit better in the intermediate with his ability to run the football — there were times last year when he ran completely by defenses. I feel like Alabama's gonna be good."

The Bear: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin (+10000), Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter (+6500), Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith (+15000) as long-shot bets. Might add Georgia QB Carson Beck (+900) to the card

"I explained my long shot bets [a couple of weeks ago], but now that Carson Beck has drifted a bit, he might be worth a play. The guy's got so many weapons on offense. He's going to be on the No. 1 or 2 team in the country, so he's going to have those moments."

CFB Preview: Heisman Trophy odds and best bets

How about the Biletnikoff Award for best wide receiver?

Hill: Ole Miss WR Tre Harris (+2200)

"You got a guy who had 1,000 yards last year, kind of had a breakout performance against Penn State in the bowl game with 135 yards and over 18 yards a catch. … Ole Miss' schedule, and I don't trust them in a big spot against the big boys, but their schedule early on [is easy]."

The Bear: Ole Miss WR Deion Smith

"I was looking around for Biletnikoff odds, but couldn't find them. Deion Smith, he's an LSU transfer and people at Baton Rouge thought a couple years ago he might be at the level of or better than Malik Nabers. Lane Kiffin loves him. If you can find some place that has his odds, he's a kid to keep an eye on."

Sammy P: Miami WR Xavier Restrepo (+1500)

"I got a lot of Miami stuff this year. Cameron Ward is coming in at quarterback. That's going to be a big deal for them. I've got Restrepo to win the Biletnikoff and some Miami to make the playoff at +250. What can go wrong?"

Ryan Day speaks on veteran players returning & additions from the transfer portal

Do you have any wagers you like for the Bear Bryant Award?

Schwartz: Ohio State's Ryan Day (+1200)

"If Ryan Day gets to 11-1 and beats Michigan, even with a loss to Oregon, I think Ryan Day is winning this award. There's so much pressure on him to get it done this season, to beat Michigan. It feels like this is Ryan Day's award to lose this year."

Sammy P: Possibly Miami's Mario Cristobal (+1100)

"Isn't it true that the voters all think he's dumb at the end of games? So what happens if he reinvents the wheel, and they win close games, and Miami goes 11-1 and makes the CFP? He's the coach of the year."

The Bear: Eyeing Iowa State's Matt Campbell (+3300), UCF's Gus Malzahn (odds not listed), SMU's Rhett Lashlee (+2800) and Nebraska's Matt Rhule (+2800)

"I look at teams that are unranked in the preseason poll. If Nebraska finally comes back and Dylan Raiola's the guy, they compete in the Big Ten — I like the price."

Matt Rhule explains how Nebraska football will grow & learning through failure

What wagers do you like for the Mackey Award?

Hill: SMU TE RJ Maryland (+2200)

"He had seven touchdowns last year, tied for the most touchdowns among tight ends in the country. That's a team, when you look at their schedule, they don't have to play [the ACC favorites]. If they're in the conference title game, or, who knows, win the conference, I think Maryland's a guy that's certainly live."

Sammy P: Georgia TE Oscar Delp (+1400)

"Delp is interesting at Georgia, because by all accounts, Beck has been looking to the tight end position a lot, and that's what these Georgia quarterbacks have done since Kirby Smart got down there, and they've changed the offense around. Of course, Brock Bowers is gone, so a lot of targets have to go elsewhere."

The Bear: LSU TE Mason Taylor (+3000), Utah TE Brant Kuithe (+1400)

"At LSU, I know they got a bunch of great wideouts there, but he's [got good value]. Kuithe was a massive part of Utah's offense, and they're probably going to be throwing the ball a lot more this year."

What wagers do you like for the Doak Walker Award?

The Bear: UCF's RJ Harvey (+5000)

"He was a semifinalist for the award last year. He wasn't even really the guy until about four or five games into the season last year. He had some monster games last year to finish up the year with over 1,400 yards. That offense should be better this year."

Hill: Oregon's Jordan James (+2000)

"I love this kid. He only had 100 carries or so last year, over seven yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. He's going to be on a team that's in the spotlight."

Sammy P: UCF's RJ Harvey (+5000)

"I was actually looking at Harvey before Bear started talking about him, so I wagered on him."

Dan Lanning explains how Oregon is preparing to play in the new Big Ten

Finally, what are your best bets?

The Bear: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith to win the Heisman (+15000)

"I think he could have come out this year in the NFL Draft and been a top 10 draft pick. I know Ohio State has a ton of offensive weapons, but Smith has an opportunity to be one of the more dynamic playmakers and weapons in the country this year."

Schwartz: Oregon's Evan Stewart to win the Biletnikoff (+1000)

"Evan Stewart, outside of maybe Smith and Luther Burden III, who is a better physically gifted wide receiver in the country? He's up there at the top. This offense will pass the football. They'll get him the ball. They pass the ball down the field. Oregon's gonna be in the discussion to win a championship."

