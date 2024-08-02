College Football 'Bear Bets': Best 2024 CFP futures bets, including win totals and Heisman long-shot wagers Updated Aug. 2, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The countdown to college football season is on.

Week 0 begins with a handful of games on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Even though we're still a few weeks away from kickoff, "Bear Bets" returned to preview the 2024 season. Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz were joined by Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews. They shared their favorite win total wagers, Heisman long shots and more.

Let's dive into the fun.

Let's go through some win totals. How do you feel about Colorado's 5.5-win total for 2024?

Schwartz: Predicting Colorado to go 6-6, but don't feel strong either way

"I don't feel good enough to wager on their Over because they haven't proved it. They can't be worse on defense. They added two defensive linemen — which I like — in the portal. But that's it, two defensive linemen I like in the portal. They have a whole new offensive line with a true freshman left tackle, who may be good. He's a five-star kid, but typically it takes a little bit of time."

Will Colorado, Deion Sanders improve upon their return to the Big-12 conference?

Are there any other win totals you like in the new Big 12?

The Bear: Arizona Under 8

"You've got a new league. You've got a new staff. Yeah, Noah Fifita and McMillan are back, but what happens if something happens to McMillan? Do they have anybody else at wide receiver that can step up and fill that void? They were so deep upfront on the defensive line last year, but all of that depth is gone."

There are four teams joining the Big Ten this season. Are there any win total bets you like regarding the four newcomers in the conference?

The Bear: UCLA Under 5.5

"It's weird because that line opened up at six at some books. It's now down to 4.5 at other spots."

Schwartz: UCLA Under 5.5

"Their roster right now just needs a lot of work. It just needs work and that's what happens when Chip Kelly left at a weird time."

Schwartz: Adjusted Washington Under 6.5

"Out of 44 players on Washington's depth chart from the Sugar Bowl, how many does Washington have returning this season? Three! That's it. … The team has no one from their team last season."

How about among the other teams in the Big Ten. Are there any win totals you like there?

Ciancia: Iowa Over 7.5 wins (it's up to 8.5 now)

"I love their defense. This year, they defended a lot of their talent from transferring or going pro with their NIL, so they brought almost everybody back. … If they can get any improvement from their offense at all, this team can win nine or 10 games."

Schwartz: Rutgers Scarlett Knights Over 6 wins

"Schedule matters, right? The perceived top-five teams in the Big Ten — Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Iowa — Rutgers plays none of them. Three of those five teams were accountable for half of their losses last season. They have a bunch of NFL-caliber defensive players returning as well."

Are there any win total wagers you like in the SEC?

The Bear: Arkansas Under 5.5. Would pick Under 4.5 as well

"They bottomed out last year. They just looked like a defeated team. … If you go down that schedule, outside of the game against Arkansas Pine Bluff, there isn't a game on that schedule that says that that's a win."

Everyone loves a good longshot bet on the Heisman. Are there any longshot wagers you've made on the award so far?

The Bear: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin (100-1), Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter (65-1), Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith (150-1)

"Is Sayin going to win the job? Maybe, maybe not. I get the feel that Ohio State is going to go with Will Howard at the start of the year. We'll see where they are by the time the meat of the schedule comes up later in the year because I think Sayin is super talented.

"I think Smith is a total freak and I think he has an opportunity to be super, super special. I've heard people who've seen him at Ohio State say he could start for teams in the NFL right now and be a top-10 or five pick."

Schwartz: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan (+15000 at time of wager)

"He had over 1,400 yards last year and 10 touchdowns. Let's just say Arizona plays well this season. DeVonta Smith had about 1,550 yards and about 17 touchdowns in the regular season when he won the Heisman. So he'd need four, five more touchdowns and 400 more yards to really stand out. That feels doable. Arizona's gotta go 10-2, though.

Looking at title contenders, would you bet on a prop that Ohio State or Georgia wins the national championship over the field?

Ciancia: Take Ohio State and Georgia against the field

"When you look at high school recruiting, it's No. 1 and 2 in the country. It's going to be the name of high-quality depth. And when you look at not just the high school recruiting but the 2025 mock consensus mock draft, they are No. 1 and 2."

CFB Preview: Ohio State and Georgia or the field?

The Bear: Take Ohio State and Georgia against the field

"If you say Oregon and Texas are the two teams that can potentially win the title outside of Ohio State and Georgia, if they're not the conference champ, they've got to play three games just to get to the final. … While we think Texas and Oregon are that good, are you going to be able to play two games and then beat Ohio State or Georgia in the semifinal and then beat Ohio State or Georgia again in the title game? I think it makes it a very difficult proposition for anybody outside those two teams."

Ole Miss could be CFP darkhorse candidate

Any surprise teams that you think could make a run?

Ciancia: Ole Miss (-130 to make CFP, +650 to win SEC, +1500 to win national title)

"Lane Kiffin has called himself the portal king. He's certainly backed it up with three straight, top two classes in the last three cycles. So, 17 four- and five-star players are coming in to supplement this roster."

