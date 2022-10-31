College Football Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Auburn Tigers football program is in the market for a new head coach, after the school announced that it had fired Bryan Harsin on Monday.

Harsin was hired before the 2021 season and compiled a 9-12 record at the helm of the program. He went 6-7 in his first season, and through eight games this season, the Tigers sit at 3-5, having lost four straight after beginning the season 3-1.

The Tigers' latest loss came on their home field Saturday, a 41-27 defeat at the hands of Arkansas.

In his nearly two seasons, Harsin put together a 4-9 record in the SEC.

This is a developing story.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

in this topic College Football Auburn Tigers