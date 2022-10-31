College Football
Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin
College Football

Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin

4 mins ago

The Auburn Tigers football program is in the market for a new head coach, after the school announced that it had fired Bryan Harsin on Monday. 

Harsin was hired before the 2021 season and compiled a 9-12 record at the helm of the program. He went 6-7 in his first season, and through eight games this season, the Tigers sit at 3-5, having lost four straight after beginning the season 3-1.

The Tigers' latest loss came on their home field Saturday, a 41-27 defeat at the hands of Arkansas.

In his nearly two seasons, Harsin put together a 4-9 record in the SEC.

This is a developing story.

