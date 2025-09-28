College Football AP Top 25: Oregon Moves to No. 2 behind Ohio State; Ole Miss, OU Join Top 5 Updated Sep. 28, 2025 2:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Oregon moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, Ole Miss earned its highest ranking since 2015, Alabama jumped back into the top 10 and Virginia was in the Top 25 for the first time in six years in the wake of a volatile weekend in which four top-10 teams lost.

Ohio State won at Washington and remains No. 1 for the fifth straight week. The Buckeyes received 46 first-place votes, six fewer than a week ago, and their 37-point lead over Oregon is the closest margin between the top two teams since the preseason poll in mid-August.

Oregon’s two-overtime win at Penn State earned the Ducks 16 first-place votes, 15 more than last week, and gave them their highest ranking since they were No. 1 for two months last year.

Miami (Fla.), which had an open date, slipped one spot to No. 3 and was followed by Ole Miss and idle Oklahoma. The No. 4 Rebels got a nine-rung promotion for beating LSU and have their highest ranking since they were No. 3 in late September 2015. LSU fell to No. 13, swapping places with Ole Miss.

Texas A&M, Penn State, Indiana, Texas and Alabama round out the top 10.

Alabama, which had been out of the top 10 since losing its opener against Florida State by two touchdowns, has won three straight after beating Georgia for the 10th time in 11 meetings and ending the Bulldogs’ 33-game home win streak. No. 12 Georgia has its lowest ranking since it was No. 12 on Dec. 6, 2020. It’s just the second poll the Bulldogs have been out of the top 10 since 2021.

The losses by Penn State, LSU and Georgia marked the first time since 2016 that three top-five teams lost in the same week in the regular season.

FSU’s loss at Virginia was the latest development in an up-and-down season for the Seminoles. They went from unranked to No. 14 after beating Alabama, were in the top 10 for three weeks and plunged 10 spots to No. 18 this week.

No. 24 Virginia, not listed on any ballots in the previous poll, was rewarded for beating its highest-ranked opponent since then-No. 4 FSU in 2005. The Cavaliers are 4-1 for a second straight season for the first time since 2003-04.

No. 25 Arizona State’s come-from-behind victory over TCU returned the Sun Devils to the Top 25 after a three-week absence. USC (21) and TCU (24) dropped out.

Full top 25:

Conference call

Reporting by The Associated Press.

