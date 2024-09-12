College Football Alabama vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Updated Sep. 12, 2024 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) are massive 16.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 14, 2024 against the Wisconsin Badgers (2-0). The point total is 49.5 for the contest.

Facing the South Florida Bulls in their most recent contest, the Crimson Tide won 42-16. Facing the South Dakota Coyotes in their most recent game, the Badgers won 27-13.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

TV: FOX

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

Alabama vs Wisconsin Betting Information updated as of September 12, 2024, 8:45 a.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Alabama -16.5 (-108) -800 +542 49.5 -111 -109

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Prediction

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+16.5)

Pick OU: Over (49.5)

Prediction: Alabama 33, Wisconsin 19

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Alabama’s first road game under new coach Kalen DeBoer is a trip to Madison to face Wisconsin. These teams play with contrasting styles. Alabama has special talents on offense with a game plan that’s about pushing the ball down the field, while using its uber-athletic quarterback in the run game as an outlet. Alabama’s defense is ninth in points per drive, which is acceptable after playing Western Kentucky and USF .

Wisconsin is 2-0 after beating Western Michigan 28-14 in week one followed by South Dakota 27-13.

It's hard to find an angle I like for this Big Noon Kickoff battle. This is Alabama’s first game with a new staff and there’s bound to be operational issues working through the noise and environment in Madison. Alabama has 89 rush attempts to only 44 pass attempts this season, and on the road, this trend should continue — protecting a new passing offense while focusing on winning in the trenches. Alabama has offensive line concerns at one position and that’s limiting its ability to pass protect.

Wisconsin is into Year 2 of Phil Longo’s offense, and through two weeks, it is still finding its rhythm. It’s fair to argue if this offense was holding things back for Alabama, but even then, I’d still be disappointed with the lack of points through two weeks. Wisconsin has been unable to generate any explosive plays, and you’re not going to score on Alabama by playing pickleball on offense.

This game feels like a first-half Under, with Alabama starting slow playing on the road and running the football to protect the offensive line, while Wisconsin plays ball control, hoping for some offensive explosion or an Alabama mistake.

Lastly, I’d look to live wager on Alabama at a better number at some point in this game. Its talent should take over in the second half.

PICK: First half Under 26.5 points scored by both teams combined

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Crimson Tide 33, Badgers 16.

The Crimson Tide have an 88.9% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Badgers have a 15.6% implied probability.

Alabama has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin: 2024 Stats Comparison

Alabama Wisconsin Off. Points per Game (Rank) 52.5 (7) 27.5 (86) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 8.0 (19) 13.5 (41) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 4 (108) 2 (52) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 2 (62) 2 (62)

Alabama 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jalen Milroe QB 399 YDS (66.7%) / 5 TD / 0 INT

81 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 40.5 RUSH YPG Ryan Williams WR 6 REC / 207 YDS / 3 TD / 103.5 YPG Jamarion Miller RB 194 YDS / 2 TD / 97.0 YPG / 9.7 YPC Justice Haynes RB 143 YDS / 2 TD / 71.5 YPG / 8.9 YPC Jihaad Campbell LB 11 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Quandarrius Robinson LB 2 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Tim Keenan III DL 5 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Keon Sabb DB 2 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Wisconsin 2024 Key Players

