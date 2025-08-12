College Football
Alabama Reportedly Names Ty Simpson 2025 Starting Quarterback
Alabama Reportedly Names Ty Simpson 2025 Starting Quarterback

Published Aug. 12, 2025 12:18 p.m. ET

Ty Simpson has waited his turn, and now it's officially his time to shine.

Alabama has informed Simpson that he'll be the team's starting quarterback to begin the 2025 college football season, ESPN reported on Monday. Simpson beat out redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell for the starting nod.

A former five-star recruit, Simpson redshirted his 2022 freshman season and was a backup quarterback for Alabama behind two-year starter Jalen Milroe from 2023-24. Simpson has a combined 50 career collegiate passing attempts (2022-24), but he has posed a threat as a rusher.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 9-4 season (5-3 in SEC play) and entering their second year with head coach Kalen DeBoer, who had previously expressed that Simpson was the favorite to be his starting quarterback.

Alabama opens the 2025 season on the road against Florida State on Aug 30. Its first SEC game comes on Sept. 27, as the Crimson Tide head East to play the Georgia Bulldogs.

