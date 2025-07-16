College Football Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer: If We Played 'Today,' Ty Simpson Would Be Starting QB Published Jul. 16, 2025 1:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While there were indications of who would be Alabama's starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season, head coach Kalen DeBoer painted a clearer picture of who that will be on Wednesday: Ty Simpson.

"If we played today, he [Simpson] would be our starter," DeBoer said in an appearance on SEC Network at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. "We announced that kind of after the spring. Nothing's really changed since then. He's done a great job of continuing to grow himself. That's under the tutelage of [offensive coordinator] Ryan Grubb, [quarterbacks coach] Nick Sheridan. Those guys are just pouring it all into not just Ty, but our whole quarterback room. I'm excited about the growth of Ty. I think trying to make sure that a guy gets out there and doesn't feel like he's got to be all-world even though we want our quarterback to be more than just a guy that just distributes the ball. We need him to go out and make plays. He'll grow into that. He doesn't need to prove that and try to do too much.

"Trust the guys around him, trust his offensive line, trust the receiving core that I think is improved, as well. Their relationships are important and their continuity. They're operating on a different level now than what they were a year ago, for sure."

Simpson is entering his fourth season at Alabama, primarily serving as a backup quarterback from 2022-24. The 22-year-old signal-caller was a five-star recruit who committed to play for Alabama in 2021. After 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left for the NFL following the 2022 season, Simpson lost an offseason quarterback competition to eventual two-year starter Jalen Milroe, who was the Crimson Tide's primary quarterback from 2023-24.

Simpson, a redshirt junior, has appeared in 16 career games but has only thrown 50 combined passes. With Milroe being selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 92 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the starting job is Simpson's for the taking next season.

Elsewhere in Alabama's quarterback room are senior Cade Carruth, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, sophomore John Cooper and freshmen Keelon Russell and John Gazzaniga. Carruth and Russell were five-star recruits.

The Crimson Tide are entering their second season with DeBoer, who previously went a combined 25-3 at Washington, as head coach, as he replaced Nick Saban following the seven-time national champion head coach's retirement. Last season, Alabama went 9-4 (5-3 in SEC play), missed the College Football Playoff and lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Alabama opens the 2025 season on the road against Florida State on Aug. 30.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Alabama Crimson Tide Ty Simpson

share