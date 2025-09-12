College Football 2025 College Football Rankings: Miami, Texas A&M Rise; Notre Dame Falls Published Sep. 14, 2025 2:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Trailing 21-7 after one quarter on the road, perhaps it would’ve been easy, even expected, for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton to fold in front of a hostile crowd that had been aching for a win against Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs for nearly a decade.

Given the start his counterpart, Joey Aguilar, put together to open the game — 14-of-15 for 213 yards with two touchdowns — even Georgia fans might’ve thought the game was over. But Stockton and the Dawgs found a way to not only come back to tie the game, but to win it.

With the game on the line, facing a fourth-and-6 with 2:32 remaining, Stockton stood tall and delivered a strike to wideout London Humphreys to tie the game at 38-38. And from there, all the Dawgs did was capitalize on the Vols’ misfortune to win the game in overtime.

The SEC belongs to Georgia until someone takes the crown from them. On Saturday, Tennessee made a bid for the throne, to topple the king, and it missed. That is the mystique that Georgia enjoys, and that is why it is one of the best SEC teams in these college football rankings today.

Week 3 result: Defeated Ohio, 37-9

The Buckeyes enjoyed a 300-yard passer in Julian Sayin, a 150-yard receiver in Jeremiah Smith and a 100-yard rusher in Bo Jackson, all while the defense allowed just one touchdown. In short, Ohio State looked like the No. 1 team in the country in its final non-conference game.

The revelation against the Bobcats, though, must be Jackson, who has rushed for 207 yards on 17 rushes in Ohio State's last two games.

Week 3 result: Defeated Northwestern, 34-13

The Ducks were outgained on the ground by the Wildcats, 178-176, but that was as close to defeating Oregon as Northwestern would come. The Ducks finished the game without a single penalty, converted 7-of-11 third downs, and held Northwestern scoreless for the first three quarters of the game.

Week 3 result: Defeated Tennessee, 44-41

Georgia fought back from a 21-7 first quarter deficit to defeat Rocky Top on the road behind a 300-yard passing performance from Gunner Stockton, who earned his first win against a ranked SEC opponent on the road. He was helped by a rushing attack that finished with 198 yards on the ground. The Dawgs put up 502 total yards against the Vols.

Week 3 result: Defeated South Florida, 49-12

The Canes delivered the most impressive win of the weekend, dominating USF. Prior to this game, the Bulls were the only team to defeat two AP Top 25 opponents this season. Now, Miami has matched that feat, and they made it clear through Week 3 that they are the best team in the state.

Carson Beck had an efficient game, completing 23 of 28 passes for 340 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Mark Fletcher rushed for 120 yards on 16 carries.

Miami finished with 576 total yards of offense in the win.

Week 3 result: Defeated Florida, 20-10

The Tigers' defense intercepted five passes by Florida QB DJ Lagway in the win, while the LSU offense struggled to move the ball and score. Running back Caden Durham rushed for 93 yards on 15 rushes, while quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished with just 15 completions on 27 attempts for 220 yards with a touchdown.

Week 3 result: Defeated Temple, 42-3

John Mateer accounted for 345 total yards and three total touchdowns. True freshman Tory Blaylock became the first Sooner running back to rush for 100 yards this season, helping Oklahoma secure a fifth straight 3-0 start to the season.

Week 3 result: Defeated UTEP, 27-10

The Longhorns earned a double-digit win despite a lackluster performance from quarterback Arch Manning, who completed just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with an interception. Manning endured one stretch of nine consecutive incomplete passes, though he accounted for three total touchdowns. The game against UTEP is the second in which Manning has failed to pass for at least 200 yards this season.

Week 3 result: Defeated Villanova, 52-6

Penn State didn’t allow a score until the final play, cruising to 3-0 on the season. The Nittany Lions have surrendered just 17 points through three games. Up next: Penn State faces Oregon in a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship.

Week 3 result: Defeated Notre Dame, 41-40

Marcel Reed completed 17-of-37 passes for 360 yards with two touchdowns and an interception to help Texas A&M win its first game against a ranked opponent on the road since 2013.

Week 3 result: Defeated Indiana State, 73-0

The Hoosiers put up 680 yards of offense, 33 first downs and 301 rushing yards in their win over the Sycamores. Wideout Omar Cooper led the way with 10 catches for 207 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Fernando Mendoza was nearly perfect, completing 19 of 20 passes for 270 yards and accounting for six total touchdowns against Indiana’s FCS opponent.

Week 3 result: Defeated Arkansas, 41-35

With quarterback Austin Simmons out with an ankle injury, Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss threw for more than 350 yards and accounted for more than 400 total yards in the Rebels’ win over Arkansas.

Week 3 result: Defeated Louisiana, 52-10

Sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy rushed for 250 yards on 22 rushes with three touchdowns. Hardy has now rushed for 462 yards through three games. The Tigers face their first ranked opponent at Faurot Field on Saturday in South Carolina.

Week 3 result: Defeated Western Michigan, 38-0

The Illini have outscored their opponents 128-22 through three games. They will enter Week 4 with a pivotal showdown against undefeated Indiana, which will look to prove its top-25 credentials against equal competition for the first time this season.

Week 3 result: Lost to Georgia, 44-41

The Vols managed to put up 496 yards of offense with an outstanding performance from transfer Joey Aguilar, who completed 24 of 36 passes for 371 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite jumping out to a two-TD lead by the end of the first quarter, the Vols fell in overtime after kicker Max Gilbert missed a field goal that would’ve sealed a victory for Tennessee in regulation.

Week 3 result: Idle

Week 3 result: Defeated Clemson, 24-21

Kicker Aidan Birr drilled a 55-yard field goal to seal the win for Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets — their first victory over Clemson since 2014. Haynes King finished with 319 total yards, as Georgia Tech has now won eight of its last nine games against ranked ACC opponents.

Week 3 result: Defeated Arkansas State, 24-16

Rocco Becht completed 14 of 25 passes for 265 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while running back Carson Hansen rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries in a win that improved the Cyclones to 4-0 this season.

Week 3 result: Defeated Central Michigan, 63-3

Michigan racked up 381 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 55 carries in a statement win without head coach Sherrone Moore on the sideline. Freshman QB Bryce Underwood totaled 349 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, becoming the first Michigan quarterback to rush for 100-plus yards in a game since 2013.

Week 3 result: Defeated South Alabama, 31-15

Jeremiah Cobb rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Jackson Arnold totaled 192 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ double-digit win. Auburn was dominant on third and fourth down, converting 7-of-13 third downs and all three fourth-down attempts. They now head into next Saturday’s road conference matchup against Oklahoma with momentum.

Week 3 result: Lost to Miami, 49-12

Despite a 274-yard passing performance from QB Byrum Brown, the Bulls' fairy-tale start to the season was smashed to pieces by a Miami team that put up nearly 600 yards, including more than 200 yards on the ground.

Week 3 result: Defeated Wisconsin, 38-14

Alabama QB Ty Simpson completed 24 of 29 passes for 382 yards with four touchdowns in the win. Wide receiver Ryan Williams caught five passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns. Williams has accounted for 243 receiving yards with three touchdowns on just nine catches in Alabama's last two games.

Week 3 result: Defeated South Carolina, 31-7

With quarterback LaNorris Sellers knocked out in the first half, the Commodores capitalized quickly, taking a two-touchdown lead into halftime and cruising to their first win over a ranked opponent this season. It was a statement victory for Vanderbilt, signaling their emergence as a serious threat in a loaded SEC.

The win marked Vandy’s first road victory over an AP Top 25 team since 2007. The Commodores are now 3-0 to start the season, with each win coming by 20 points or more — a feat they haven’t achieved since 1930.

Quarterback Diego Pavia finished 18-of-25 for 177 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Week 3 result: Defeated Oregon State, 45-14

Quarterback Behren Morton threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ victory. The win marks Texas Tech’s first 3-0 start under head coach Joey McGuire.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 45-0 lead by the end of the third quarter and finished with 513 yards of total offense.

Week 3 result: Defeated Purdue, 33-17

Even with a weather delay, USC managed to get its first road win in the Big Ten on Saturday behind another steady performance from quarterback Jayden Maiava, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Wideout Ja'Kobi Lane caught three passes for 115 yards, while the Trojan defense forced three turnovers and held Purdue to just 60 rushing yards.

Week 3 result: Defeated Wyoming, 31-6

Devon Dampier led four straight touchdown drives in the second half and finished with 230 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while adding a team-high 86 yards on the ground. Ten different Utah players caught passes in the game, led by Ryan Davis, who hauled in 10 catches for 91 yards.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

