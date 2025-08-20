2025 College Football Odds: Major Line Movement Ahead of Week 0
Week 0 has seen a lot more than zero line movement.
According to BetMGM, Kansas State moved to -3 from -3.5 against Iowa State, Western Kentucky shifted to -10.5 from -8.5 vs. Sam Houston St., Kansas to -12.5 from -14.5 vs. Fresno State and UNLV to -26.5 from -25.5 vs. Idaho State.
But one of the most notable shifts was in the Hawaii vs. Stanford line.
The Rainbow Warriors opened as 2.5-point underdogs against the Cardinal; now they're 2.5-point favorites.
Let's check out some of the other odds for a few of the first games of the 2025 college football season at BetMGM as of Aug. 20.
No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 22 Iowa State
Point spread: Kansas State -3 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -160 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.25 total); Iowa State +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
Overtime
Yes: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
No: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)
Sam Houston State @ Western Kentucky
Point spread: Western Kentucky -10.5 (Western Kentucky favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Sam Houston covers)
Moneyline: Western Kentucky -375 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Sam Houston State +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined
Overtime
Yes: +1250 (bet $10 to win $135 total)
No: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
Fresno State @ Kansas
Point spread: Kansas -12.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)
Moneyline: Kansas -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Fresno State +375 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
Idaho State @ UNLV
Point spread: UNLV -26.5 (UNLV favored to win by more than 26.5 points, otherwise Idaho State covers)
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined
Overtime Line Not Available
Stanford @ Hawaii
Point spread: Hawaii -2.5 (Hawaii favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)
Moneyline: Hawaii -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Stanford +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
Overtime
Yes: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
No: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)
And if you're looking to wager on this weekend's game, there's one team that FOX Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica has his eye on.
"My first pick probably will not go over well with my friends in Ames, as I am an unofficial ambassador there — but I do like the Purple Cats in this one," Fallica wrote about the Kansas State-Iowa State tilt.
"Defensively, the Cyclones allowed 5.4 yards per carry last year, which was 126th nationally. Whether that was due to linebacker injuries or the 3-3-3 scheme, we’ll see. If they can’t win the early downs on defense, and allow Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards and Gabe Ervin to look at third-and-2 all game, K-State will be hard to stop."
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2026 NFL Draft Back in Play? Texas QB Arch Manning Contradicts His Grandfather
Will Ohio State Repeat? Joel Klatt's 2025-26 Conference, CFP Bracket Predictions
2025 College Football Rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 136
-
Michigan Lands Commitment From Top RB Prospect Savion Hiter
From the Buckeyes to the Bills, 7 Football Futures to Bet on Right Now
Auburn Tigers Claim 4 More National Championship Honors; Here's How
-
Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Its 2025 Starting Quarterback
Deion Sanders Adjusting to Coaching at Colorado Without Sons Shedeur, Shilo
2025 College Football Odds: How Will Star Names Perform This Season?
-
2026 NFL Draft Back in Play? Texas QB Arch Manning Contradicts His Grandfather
Will Ohio State Repeat? Joel Klatt's 2025-26 Conference, CFP Bracket Predictions
2025 College Football Rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 136
-
Michigan Lands Commitment From Top RB Prospect Savion Hiter
From the Buckeyes to the Bills, 7 Football Futures to Bet on Right Now
Auburn Tigers Claim 4 More National Championship Honors; Here's How
-
Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Its 2025 Starting Quarterback
Deion Sanders Adjusting to Coaching at Colorado Without Sons Shedeur, Shilo
2025 College Football Odds: How Will Star Names Perform This Season?