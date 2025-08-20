College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Major Line Movement Ahead of Week 0 Published Aug. 20, 2025 8:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 0 has seen a lot more than zero line movement.

According to BetMGM, Kansas State moved to -3 from -3.5 against Iowa State, Western Kentucky shifted to -10.5 from -8.5 vs. Sam Houston St., Kansas to -12.5 from -14.5 vs. Fresno State and UNLV to -26.5 from -25.5 vs. Idaho State.

But one of the most notable shifts was in the Hawaii vs. Stanford line.

The Rainbow Warriors opened as 2.5-point underdogs against the Cardinal; now they're 2.5-point favorites.

Let's check out some of the other odds for a few of the first games of the 2025 college football season at BetMGM as of Aug. 20.

No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 22 Iowa State

Point spread: Kansas State -3 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -160 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.25 total); Iowa State +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Overtime

Yes: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

No: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

Sam Houston State @ Western Kentucky

Point spread: Western Kentucky -10.5 (Western Kentucky favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Sam Houston covers)

Moneyline: Western Kentucky -375 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Sam Houston State +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Overtime

Yes: +1250 (bet $10 to win $135 total)

No: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Fresno State @ Kansas

Point spread: Kansas -12.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Fresno State +375 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Idaho State @ UNLV

Point spread: UNLV -26.5 (UNLV favored to win by more than 26.5 points, otherwise Idaho State covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Overtime Line Not Available

Stanford @ Hawaii

Point spread: Hawaii -2.5 (Hawaii favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: Hawaii -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Stanford +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Overtime

Yes: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

No: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

And if you're looking to wager on this weekend's game, there's one team that FOX Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica has his eye on.

"My first pick probably will not go over well with my friends in Ames, as I am an unofficial ambassador there — but I do like the Purple Cats in this one," Fallica wrote about the Kansas State-Iowa State tilt.

"Defensively, the Cyclones allowed 5.4 yards per carry last year, which was 126th nationally. Whether that was due to linebacker injuries or the 3-3-3 scheme, we’ll see. If they can’t win the early downs on defense, and allow Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards and Gabe Ervin to look at third-and-2 all game, K-State will be hard to stop."

