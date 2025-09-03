College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Lines, Spreads for Marquee Week 2 Matchups Published Sep. 3, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 1 Longhorns fell to the Buckeyes, unranked Florida State stunned No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 LSU edged No. 4 Clemson in a Tigers vs. Tigers showdown.

Could we have asked for a more entertaining Week 1?

Let’s break down some of the marquee Week 2 matchups, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 3.

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 6

Iowa @ No. 16 Iowa State (12 p.m.)

Point spread: Iowa State -3 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -142 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Iowa +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Iowa State is 2-0, with a 24-21 Week 0 win over Kansas State and a dominant 55–7 victory over South Dakota in Week 1. Quarterback Rocco Becht was near perfect against South Dakota, completing 19 of 20 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. In last year's rivalry matchup, the Cyclones pulled off a 20-19 win over Iowa.

No. 11 Illinois @ Duke (12 p.m.)

Point spread: Illinois -3 (Illinois favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Duke covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -155 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Duke +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Illinois crushed Western Illinois in Week 1, 52–3, with Aidan Laughery rushing nine times for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Duke opened its season with a 45-17 win over Elon.

Kansas @ Missouri (3:30 p.m.)

Point spread: Missouri -6.5 (Missouri favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Missouri -245 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Kansas +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Tigers enter Week 2 fresh off a 61-6 victory over Central Arkansas, while Kansas enters 2-0 after wins over Fresno State and Wagner. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels impressed, going 18 of 25 for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-7 win.

No. 15 Michigan @ No. 18 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m.)

Point spread: Oklahoma -4.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -198 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Michigan +164 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Michigan rookie QB Bryce Underwood threw for 251 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 Week 1 win over New Mexico. Meanwhile, Oklahoma QB John Mateer threw for 392 yards, four total touchdowns and an interception in a 35-3 win over Illinois State in Week 1. Mateer broke the program record for passing yards in a debut set by Baker Mayfield.

