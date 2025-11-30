College Football
2025 CFB Conference Title Odds: Lines, Spreads for all 9 Games
College Football

2025 CFB Conference Title Odds: Lines, Spreads for all 9 Games

Updated Nov. 30, 2025 2:01 p.m. ET

Nine conference title games are on tap for next weekend, highlighted by a showdown between No. 1 and No. 2 in the country.

College football fans, rejoice. 

Let's check out the odds for each conference championship game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 30.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

FRIDAY, DEC. 5

Conference USA
Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State

Spread: Jacksonville State -1.5
Moneyline: Jacksonville State -118, Kennesaw State -102
O/U: 58.5

Sun Belt
Troy @ James Madison

Spread: JMU -21.5
Moneyline: JMU -2100, Troy +1100
O/U: 47.5

American Athletic
North Texas @ No. 24 Tulane

Spread: UNT -3
Moneyline: UNT -148, Tulane +124
O/U: 66.5

Mountain West
UNLV @ Boise State

Spread: Boise State -3
Moneyline: Boise State -155, UNLV +130
O/U: 57.5

 

SATURDAY, DEC. 6

MAC
Miami (OH) @ Western Michigan

Spread: WMU -3
Moneyline: WMU -148, Miami (OH) +124
O/U: 43.5

Big 12
No. 11 BYU @ No. 5 Texas Tech

Spread: TTU -13.5
Moneyline: TTU -550, BYU +410
O/U: 50.5

SEC 
No. 4 Georgia @ No. 10 Alabama

Spread: Georgia -1.5
Moneyline: Georgia -120, Alabama +100
O/U: 47.5

Big Ten
No. 2 Indiana @ No. 1 Ohio State

Spread: OSU -5.5
Moneyline: OSU -218, IU +180
O/U: 49.5

ACC
Duke @ No. 18 Virginia

Spread: UVA -2.5
Moneyline: UVA -130, Duke +110
O/U: 57.5

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes