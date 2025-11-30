2025 CFB Conference Title Odds: Lines, Spreads for all 9 Games
Nine conference title games are on tap for next weekend, highlighted by a showdown between No. 1 and No. 2 in the country.
College football fans, rejoice.
Let's check out the odds for each conference championship game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 30.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
FRIDAY, DEC. 5
Conference USA
Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State
Spread: Jacksonville State -1.5
Moneyline: Jacksonville State -118, Kennesaw State -102
O/U: 58.5
Sun Belt
Troy @ James Madison
Spread: JMU -21.5
Moneyline: JMU -2100, Troy +1100
O/U: 47.5
American Athletic
North Texas @ No. 24 Tulane
Spread: UNT -3
Moneyline: UNT -148, Tulane +124
O/U: 66.5
Mountain West
UNLV @ Boise State
Spread: Boise State -3
Moneyline: Boise State -155, UNLV +130
O/U: 57.5
SATURDAY, DEC. 6
MAC
Miami (OH) @ Western Michigan
Spread: WMU -3
Moneyline: WMU -148, Miami (OH) +124
O/U: 43.5
Big 12
No. 11 BYU @ No. 5 Texas Tech
Spread: TTU -13.5
Moneyline: TTU -550, BYU +410
O/U: 50.5
SEC
No. 4 Georgia @ No. 10 Alabama
Spread: Georgia -1.5
Moneyline: Georgia -120, Alabama +100
O/U: 47.5
Big Ten
No. 2 Indiana @ No. 1 Ohio State
Spread: OSU -5.5
Moneyline: OSU -218, IU +180
O/U: 49.5
Spread: UVA -2.5
Moneyline: UVA -130, Duke +110
O/U: 57.5
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!