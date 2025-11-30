2025 CFB Conference Title Odds: Lines, Spreads for all 9 Games

Nine conference title games are on tap for next weekend, highlighted by a showdown between No. 1 and No. 2 in the country.

College football fans, rejoice.

Let's check out the odds for each conference championship game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 30.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

FRIDAY, DEC. 5

Conference USA

Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State

Spread: Jacksonville State -1.5

Moneyline: Jacksonville State -118, Kennesaw State -102

O/U: 58.5

Sun Belt

Troy @ James Madison

Spread: JMU -21.5

Moneyline: JMU -2100, Troy +1100

O/U: 47.5

American Athletic

North Texas @ No. 24 Tulane

Spread: UNT -3

Moneyline: UNT -148, Tulane +124

O/U: 66.5

Mountain West

UNLV @ Boise State

Spread: Boise State -3

Moneyline: Boise State -155, UNLV +130

O/U: 57.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 6

MAC

Miami (OH) @ Western Michigan

Spread: WMU -3

Moneyline: WMU -148, Miami (OH) +124

O/U: 43.5

Big 12

No. 11 BYU @ No. 5 Texas Tech

Spread: TTU -13.5

Moneyline: TTU -550, BYU +410

O/U: 50.5

SEC

No. 4 Georgia @ No. 10 Alabama

Spread: Georgia -1.5

Moneyline: Georgia -120, Alabama +100

O/U: 47.5

Big Ten

No. 2 Indiana @ No. 1 Ohio State

Spread: OSU -5.5

Moneyline: OSU -218, IU +180

O/U: 49.5

ACC

Duke @ No. 18 Virginia

Spread: UVA -2.5

Moneyline: UVA -130, Duke +110

O/U: 57.5