Ty Simpson, Jeremiyah Love Among 16 Prospects Attending 2026 NFL Draft

Not every top prospect chooses to spend draft night at home.

With two weeks until draft night, the NFL unveiled the list of players set to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. A total of 16 prospects are expected to walk the stage and embrace the moment.

The most notable absence is presumed No. 1 overall pick, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He informed the league on Tuesday that he plans to experience the moment with his family in Miami instead.

Even without Mendoza, the event will feature plenty of star power. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love headlines the group, joined by edge rushers David Bailey and Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, all projected to be top-10 selections. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will also be in attendance, potentially adding some fuel to the rising speculation that he'll be a first-round pick.

As 16 prospects opt to celebrate their big night in Pittsburgh, though, it represents a decline in NFL draft attendees for the fourth straight year. The 2025 draft had 17 attendees, with the 21 prospects attending the 2022 draft in Las Vegas being the most in the last five years.

The group still reflects a strong cross-section of the draft’s top talent, with several projected first-round picks set to take the stage. Their presence sets the stage for a draft night in Pittsburgh that will spotlight both elite prospects and notable absences.

Which NFL prospects are expected to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh?

Alongside Love, Bailey, Reese and Simpson, the rest of the group in attendance is expected to be made up largely of potential first-round picks.

Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane are among the players projected to hear their names called early on Thursday night. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles are also expected to be in that mix.

What makes Jeremiyah Love an elite running back prospect?

Even in a class that leans defensive, there’s no shortage of offensive talent in Pittsburgh.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, USC’s Makai Lemon and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson are all projected to come off the board. Miami (Fla.) offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, who has even been projected as high as No. 3 overall, is firmly in that conversation near the top of the draft.

The fringe first-round group might be just as interesting. Simpson, offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk all carry first-round upside, even if they sit just outside the top tier of projections.

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood are also viewed as Day 1 possibilities who could sneak into the back half of the first round. Altogether, the group reflects both top-end star power and depth across the board.

When the first round kicks off in Pittsburgh, the spotlight will quickly shift to which names come off early and how the board begins to break.



