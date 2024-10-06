College Football 2024 college football rankings: Ohio State jumps to No. 1; Penn State enters top 5 Updated Oct. 6, 2024 5:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Following Vanderbilt's upset win over Virginia Tech in Week 1, I took it upon myself to read "The Vanderbilt Hustler" for the first time because, well, student newspapers do an excellent job of covering their own, especially when surprising news happens on campus. And because the Commodores upset the Hokies, I learned the student section was so full before the game started that they closed it. And because the Commodores upset the Hokies, I also saw a story about Vanderbilt doing good with the expansion of Opportunity Vanderbilt , a program providing full-tuition scholarships to students with families making less than $150,000 annually. And about 54% of the school's alumni are donors to the program. That means if you're admitted, they're committed.

Here's the truth, Vanderbilt. I don't give a damn if you don't win another game in the SEC or otherwise. But I gotta tell you — winning football is what brought me here. Winning football is why I get to crow about the amazing financial aid program you've put in place, because winning football is a change catalyst.

Now, following Vanderbilt's unforgettable 40-35 upset win over No. 1-ranked Alabama on Saturday, Opportunity Vanderbilt will hopefully draw even more eyes to parts of the university that otherwise would go unnoticed outside of Nashville and higher education journalism. Because Vanderbilt invested in football. Because Vanderbilt's football team pulled off the most surprising upset of the year.

Bravo, Vandy.

With that, here is a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 6 of the college football season:

1. Ohio State (5-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Iowa, 35-7

Ohio State became the first team to score on its opening possession against Iowa in two years (Oct. 1, 2022, Michigan). That touchdown came on a 14-yard catch from Emeka Egbuka, who finished with nine catches for 71 yards and three TDs in the win. The Buckeyes are loaded with talent and have earned the right to be here, but now comes a top-five matchup against the Oregon Ducks for Big Ten supremacy and perhaps the No. 1-ranking in the sport going to the winner.

2. Texas (5-0)

Week 6 result: Idle

3. Oregon (4-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Michigan State, 31-10

Despite Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel throwing multiple interceptions in the same game for the first time since November 2022, the Ducks ran through the Spartans. Running back Jordan James rushed for 166 yards on 24 rushes in the victory.

4. Georgia (4-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Auburn, 31-13

With its victory in the Deep South's oldest rivalry, Georgia is now one win away from beginning a new regular-season winning streak. However, the win was the 27th in a row for the Dawgs at Sanford Stadium.

5. Penn State (4-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated UCLA, 27-11

The Nittany Lions have specialized in complimentary football this season with the defense allowing just 18 points in its last three games. Without Nick Singleton available, Penn State rushed for its lowest total in a game all season — 85 yards, after entering the game averaging 251 per game.

6. Miami (Fla.) (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Cal, 39-38

Take a bow, Cam Ward. After it looked like Miami was heading for an upset loss, and Ward's Heisman chances were all but done, the Canes' senior QB led his team to a miraculous comeback victory after trailing by 20 points in the fourth quarter. The victory marked the largest comeback win by Miami since 2003.

7. Clemson (4-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Florida State, 29-13

What was expected to be a massive ACC showdown heading into the season turned into a rout for the Tigers, who doubled up the lowly Seminoles in total yards, 500-250. Dabo Swinney's team is averaging 48.5 points per game since that Week 1 loss to Georgia.

8. Iowa State (5-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Baylor, 43-21

Rocco Becht threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns as Matt Campbell's team improved to 5-0, marking the program's best start since 1980.

9. BYU (5-0)

Week 6 result: Idle

10. Tennessee (4-1)

Week 6 result: Lost to Arkansas, 19-14

Josh Heupel's team held a 14-3 lead in the third quarter, and then everything quickly went south for the Vols. Nico Iamaleava didn't look like himself in this game, and it cost Tennessee, as Arkansas notched its first home win over a top-five opponent since beating the No. 3-ranked Volunteers back in 1999.

11. Oklahoma (4-1)

Week 6 result: Idle

12. LSU (4-1)

Week 6 result: Idle

13. Ole Miss (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated South Carolina, 27-3

The win was highlighted by not one, but two rushing touchdowns by 325-pound JJ Pegues in what was the 100th win of Lane Kiffin's head-coaching career. The Rebels forced two turnovers, recorded six sacks and totaled 10 tackles for loss in the win.

14. Alabama (4-1)

Week 6 result: Lost to Vanderbilt, 40-35

How's this for a stat: Alabama trailed Vanderbilt 13-0 less than seven minutes into this game. Vanderbilt scored 13 total points against Alabama in the 19-year Nick Saban era.

Here's another one: At halftime, Bama trailed Vandy, 23-14. It's the first time Vandy held a lead against the No. 1 team in the country at halftime since 1977. Vandy head coach Clark Lea was born in 1981.

And here's the final stat: Vanderbilt's win over Alabama marks the program's first-ever win over a top-five opponent.

15. Notre Dame (4-1)

Week 6 result: Idle

16. Texas A&M (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Missouri, 41-10

The Aggies trapped the Tigers, leashed them and threw them in a zoo so we could point and laugh. Texas A&M dominated this game from start to finish, leading 34-0 at one point in the third quarter. Quarterback Conner Weigman returned to the field, making it clear this month that he's planning to hit the trick-or-treat circuit as Johnny Manziel.

17. Missouri (4-1)

Week 6 result: Lost to Texas A&M, 41-10

The Tigers played like a journalism school on Saturday, getting embarrassed on the road by an A&M program that made itself a CFP contender with the win and dropped Mizzou down to the bubble-tier.

18. Boise State (4-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Utah State, 62-30

Ashton Jeanty is playing out-of-this-world through the first six weeks of the season. He had a jaw-dropping 186 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, and only needed one half to do it.

19. Kansas State (4-1)

Week 6 result: Idle

20. Illinois (4-1)

Week 6 result: Idle

21. Indiana (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Northwestern 41-24

That's win No. 6 for the Hoosiers, making them the first team this season to reach bowl-eligibility. The Hoosiers have put up 500 yards of offense in their last three games and possess the nation's third-best scoring offense.

Indiana had won just nine games in its previous 36 before IU coach Curt Cignetti arrived. And the sixth win was important for Cignetti, netting a $250,000 bonus and automatic one-year extension on his contract when IU reached bowl-eligibility.

22. Pitt (5-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated North Carolina, 34-24

Pat Narduzzi has a good football team led by former Alabama QB Eli Holstein, who threw for 381 yards and three scores in a win over the Tar Heels. With the win, the Panthers reached 5-0 for the first time since 1991.

23. SMU (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Louisville, 34-27

With the win, SMU now has a top-25 win under its belt while knowing its only loss was to an undefeated BYU team. It's possible the Mustangs could find their way to the ACC title game in Year 1 in the league.

24. Utah (4-1)

Week 6 result: Idle

25. Navy (5-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Air Force, 34-7

Navy and Army are making like it's 1945, which is the last time both were undefeated for a combined 10-0 record. Each is a member of the American Athletic Conference, but they'll play each other the weekend after conference championships are held. But there is a chance that they could play for the AAC title.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

