2024 Auburn football predictions: Ranked No. 38 by RJ Young

Auburn Tigers Ranking: 38/134

Conference ranking: 13th in SEC (+6000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Memphis (37), Rutgers (36), Louisville (35), Texas Tech (34), Maryland (33)

Teams behind them: James Madison (39), Appalachian State (40), Colorado (41), Liberty (42), Florida (43)

RJ's take: In 2023, Auburn led UGA 17-10 in the second half before losing by seven, even with Carson Beck going for more than 300 yards through the air, Brock Bowers chewing up the secondary with 157 receiving yards and getting a paltry 88 pass yards from Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford — combined. Auburn had Alabama dead to rights in the Iron Bowl. Despite getting just 5-of-16 passing for 91 yards with a TD and two picks from Thorne, the Tide needed a fourth-and-31 conversion for a TD to win.

Auburn finished 6-7 but lost three of its four games against ranked opponents — including the SEC title game participants, plus Ole Miss — by single digits. And in two of those games, that passing game was a nonentity. If Thorne can just be decent — and he should be with five-star Cam Coleman out in routes — the Tigers could be a surprise contender in the SEC.



And since we’re here, two of the three best freshmen wideouts in the country, Bama’s Ryan Williams and Auburn’s Coleman, not only came out of the state of Alabama but chose to attend the two SEC torchbearers in Alabama.

They should be showstoppers in the Iron Bowls to come.

Auburn Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+125) Under 7.5 (-145)

