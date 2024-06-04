College Football
2024-25 College Football odds: Can Colorado challenge for Big 12 title?
2024-25 College Football odds: Can Colorado challenge for Big 12 title?

Updated Jun. 4, 2024 9:34 a.m. ET

Is anything ever really farfetched when Coach Prime is involved?

Deion Sanders and Colorado, along with a few other former Pac-12 schools, will make their way to a new conference next season, and for the Buffaloes, that conference is the Big 12.

Alongside Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State will take the Big 12 from 12 teams to 16 teams next season — but no new conference member will have more eyes on it than CU. 

Can Colorado challenge for the Big 12 title in its first season in the conference? To go even further, what about the College Football Playoff?

On Monday's edition of "The Herd," FOX Sports' Joel Klatt wondered aloud. 

"Deion [Sanders] has hit it out of the park at Colorado when you look at what they were: a one-win, irrelevant program, and what he has turned them into. … Look at what he did from an economic standpoint for the program, for the athletic department, for Boulder overall, and for the university.

" … Deion has worked, and now, I think the play on the field is going to start to catch up with some of the expectations. I think that Colorado, if they're able to protect Shedeur Sanders — they have a huge game Week 2 against Nebraska on the road — I think that Colorado can win eight games. … There's a chance Colorado is competing to go to the Big 12 Championship Game. If they were to get in that game, they would be 60 minutes from the College Football Playoff."

What do the odds say?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffaloes' Over/Under win total is set at 5.5, after they won just four games last season (they started the season 3-0 before losing eight of their last nine).

The Buffs are also at +3500 to win the Big 12 Championship Game, 10th on the oddsboard. 

Lastly, they are +25000 to win next year's College Football Playoff. 

In other words, the odds are not in their favor. 

However, Colorado does have Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, the favorite to go No. 1 in next year's NFL Draft (+350).

