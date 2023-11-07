College Football 2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 10 Published Nov. 7, 2023 5:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

November is always the best month of the college football season. With that said, it should come as no surprise that the first Saturday in the month of November was probably the best Saturday of college football that we've had up to this point.

There were great defensive games, there were great offensive games, and there was even some movement in the coaching ranks as a result of Saturday's action.

There was also some movement in my top 10 this week. Teams like Michigan, Oregon and Alabama really impressed me on Saturday, winning in dominant fashion. Then, there were other teams in my top 10 that just found a way to win. I'm calling it "Find a Way November" for that group because, unlike the NFL, you can't just shrug off losses, and you've just got to find a way to reach your goals.

So, what does it all mean for my latest top-10 rankings?

Let's take a look!

1. Michigan Wolverines (Last week: 1)

Record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Purdue, 41-13

Michigan was really impressive again. What it did against Purdue is what it's done against everybody so far this season. It was a carbon copy of every Michigan game I've watched over the last couple of years. It was a game that was never in doubt and thoroughly dominated by Michigan, particularly at the line of scrimmage. The Wolverines became more and more dominant as the game went along. It was 17-0 just over 10 minutes into the game, and it was never in doubt. This is the most dominant and consistent team this season, winning every game by at least 24 points. Purdue's only points came following a Michigan muffed punt, a failed fourth-and-1 and a touchdown with under 20 seconds left. Say what you want about this team, but Michigan is still really good.

Will the Big Ten punish Michigan before the NCAA investigation is complete?

2. Georgia Bulldogs (Last week: 2)

Record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Missouri, 30-21

Did Georgia play its best game on Saturday? No, it didn't. Missouri played decently well, but guess what? Georgia found a way. This isn't the same Georgia team of the last two seasons, but that's not fair to this Georgia team. It's not going to reach that standard. This team might win the national championship, but those teams were historically great. I really like the way Carson Beck is playing and this is still a really difficult team to beat after it won its 26th straight game on Saturday. Georgia trailed in the second half for the third time this season and still won the game. You tell me who can beat Georgia, because it's not a lot of teams.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: 3)

Record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Rutgers, 35-16

Ohio State has yet to allow more than 17 points in a game this season. Its defense is its calling card as this is now a defensive-oriented team. OSU played better offensively though as the game went on, looking a lot better in the second half. The Buckeyes found a rhythm running the ball with TreVeyon Henderson and getting Emeka Egbuka back should allow their offense to continue to progress. But Ohio State can depend on its defense now after making that philosophical change this season. It's a legitimate strength for Ohio State. Even Greg Schiano was talking about all of the NFL players on that defense. My only worry right now is that Kyle McCord needs to continue to get better. Ohio State needs to bring him along as quickly as possible.

Texas, Georgia & Ohio State all found ways to win in the first week of November

4. Washington Huskies (Last week: 5)

Record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated USC, 52-42

Washington's going to get more credit from other people than I'll give it, but there's a giant worry with the Huskies. We saw Utah get into a shootout with USC, and we thought "Oh, Utah must be so good." Well, Oregon beat the doors off Utah a week later. This Washington team beat Oregon, I get it, but I don't think they can do it again unless they can find more balance. You've got to get stops. The defense has got to play better than how it played. I don't think it's egregious to give up 40 points to Caleb Williams and that USC team. But Washington also gave up 33 points to Stanford a week earlier, and it's allowed 30 in four of its last six games. Michael Penix Jr. was great. The run game was amazing and Dillon Johnson almost single-handedly got Alex Grinch fired. But Washington needed to score 52 points because it allowed 42. That's why I'm classifying Washington as a team that just found a way this weekend and not one of the impressive teams.

5. Oregon Ducks (Last week: 6)

Record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated California 63-19

Oregon was impressive on Saturday. I get it was just facing Cal, but Bo Nix scored six total touchdowns and this team has two emphatic wins over its last two games. It's pretty clear to me that this team has what it takes to win a national title. The Ducks have the players, a quarterback and a coaching staff needed to win it all. I'm a big fan of Dan Lanning. I love his approach, he's a really confident guy and that bleeds into his players. His players play with enthusiasm and urgency. It won't shock me at all if Oregon wins the Pac-12 or even the national championship. That's why the Ducks moved up this week.

6. Florida State Seminoles (Last week: 4)

Record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Pittsburgh, 24-7

Florida State was another team that just found a way to win on Saturday. The Seminoles led 10-7 at halftime against a Pitt team that lost 58-7 a week prior to Notre Dame. But FSU clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game with its win on Saturday. The Seminoles were without Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, so, you weren't expecting them to go out there and be at their best. Still, a 10-7 game at halftime against Pitt - don't love that. Pitt's program is in a tumultuous time. I'm still cautious with Florida State. This team hasn't shown the dominance that other top teams have since the second half of its Week 1 win against LSU. But Florida State is still here, and all of the power to it.

7. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 7)

Record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Kansas State, 33-30 (OT)

It looked like Texas was going to run away from Kansas State. The Longhorns were clearly the better team. They were dominant at the line of scrimmage, both running the football early and stopping the run. That front seven is very good. But without Quinn Ewers, that was a struggle. As soon as Maalik Murphy began to struggle, Kansas State became very opportunistic. Texas was up 17-0 with a minute left in the first half. The second half was all Wildcats with Murphy completing 12 of 26 passes for 96 yards and two interceptions. Texas needs Ewers back, fast. It might have caught a break with Chris Klieman opting to go for it on fourth down it overtime, but Texas still found a way.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 8)

Record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated LSU, 42-28

The most impressive team on Saturday was Alabama. The Crimson Tide were terrific, and they continue to grow and develop. I think there are several candidates for Coach of the Year - and one of them should be Nick Saban. What he's been able to do with this year's team by morphing and developing them as the year's gone on is as impressive as any job he's done there. It's been fun to watch. I bet you if you asked Saban, he would tell you that it's been a really fun year to coach.

What Alabama did to LSU is what you'd expect the really great Alabama teams to do to LSU. The Crimson Tide owned LSU physically late in the game. They had great line play and Saban's got to be thrilled with the way Jalen Milroe has progressed. His legs are the great equalizer and they helped open up the run game for the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

The bottom line for me: Saban always finds a way. This isn't the same blueprint we've been used to with Alabama for the last few years, yet he finds a way.

How should Alabama, Michigan and Oregon feel after the first week in November?

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (Last week: Unranked)

Record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Maryland, 51-15

Penn State's win over Maryland was also impressive. I get that Maryland has fallen off the cliff a bit recently, but Penn State's defense had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss. The Nittany Lions broke out of the offensive lull they've been in over the last few weeks. Penn State was really bad against Ohio State and wasn't much better against Indiana until the last drive. But Drew Allar came alive against Maryland this past weekend. Penn State has to play a more explosive game if it wants to beat Michigan on Saturday. I can't wait to call that game.

10. Ole Miss Rebels (Last week: Unranked)

Record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Texas A&M, 38-35

Ole Miss improves to 8-1 with another narrow win, this one coming against Texas A&M. The Rebels have played in a lot of tight ballgames this season, but yet, here we are in the month of November, and this is still a one-loss football team. Jaxson Dart ranks in the top five in the SEC in passing yards (2,467) and touchdowns (16), while star running back Quinshon Judkins leads the conference with 12 rushing scores. Lane Kiffin’s team will face a tough test this week on the road against No. 2 Georgia.

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast " The Joel Klatt Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @joelklatt and subscribe to the "Joel Klatt Show" on YouTube .

